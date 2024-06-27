Tissue Paper Converting Machine Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Tissue Paper Converting Machine Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The tissue paper converting machine market, valued at $1.56 billion in 2023, is expected to grow to $1.65 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.6%. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing hygiene awareness, population growth, urbanization, and the preference for convenient and sanitary products. The market is poised to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $2.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.4%. Evolving consumer lifestyles, innovations in tissue product design, and stringent hygiene standards are anticipated to fuel this expansion.

Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Products Propels Market Growth

The growing consumer preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products is a significant driver for the tissue paper converting machine market. These products are designed to minimize environmental impact across their lifecycle, from raw material sourcing to end-user disposal. Tissue paper converting machines play a crucial role in this process by optimizing the use of recycled paper or sustainably sourced pulp, thereby reducing waste and meeting eco-friendly product standards. A survey by IBM in February 2022 highlighted that over half of global consumers prioritize environmental sustainability more now than before the pandemic, underscoring the market's shift towards sustainable practices.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the tissue paper converting machine market include Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Paper Converting Machine Company, and others. These companies focus on innovation, such as the development of tissue rewinders equipped with Smart Touch human-machine interfaces (HMIs) for enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. For instance, Paper Converting Machine Company launched the Paragon tissue rewinder featuring advanced Industry 4.0 capabilities and intelligent HMIs to optimize machine performance.

Market Segments

• System Type: Toilet Roll Converting Lines, Kitchen Rolls Converting Lines, Folded Tissue Converting Line, Paper Napkin Converting Lines, Standalone

• Component: Unwinds, Embossers Or Laminators Or Calendars, Rewinders, Tail Sealers, Accumulators, Log Saws

• Application: Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic

Geographical Insights: North America Leads the Market

North America dominated the tissue paper converting machine market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and high adoption rates of automated systems. The region's established infrastructure and stringent regulatory framework also contribute to its market leadership.

Tissue Paper Converting Machine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Tissue Paper Converting Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on tissue paper converting machine market size, tissue paper converting machine market drivers and trends, tissue paper converting machine market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The tissue paper converting machine market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

