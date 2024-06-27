Military 4D Printing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2030

military 4D printing market

Upsurge in military application to boost the product demand, rise in adoption of lightweight components

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in military applications, increase in investments by armed forces into technology, and rise in adoption of lightweight components are expected to drive the 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝟒𝐃 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. However, complex design of both hardware & software section and lack of standardization in process are some of the factors that hinder the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements, rise in demand for Industry 4.0 standards, and the emergence of Industry 5.0 are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for military 4D printing market growth.

4D printing is an advancement of 3D printing technology that creates 3D shapes that can change in form when triggered by environmental stimuli. The purpose of this technology is to combine technology and design to invent self-assembly and programmable material technologies aiming at reimagining construction, manufacturing, product assembly, and performance. This printed object can change shape due to many factors such as air, heat, pressure, and magnetism. Although this technology is predominantly still in the research stages, it has already been used for several useful applications. Currently, the surge in investments by armed forces to simplify weapons & equipment in the defense industry along with high demand for lightweight parts is likely to help armies gain an upper hand, which is expected to drive the 4D printing market growth for military applications.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

3D Systems, Inc., ABB, ARC Centre of Excellence for Electro material Science (ACES), Autodesk Inc., Dassault Systems, ExOne, Fracktal Works Private Limited, General Electric (GE), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Höganäs AB, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Materialise, Merck KGaA, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, and Stratasys are some of the leading key players operating in the military 4D Printing market.

Based on properties, the self-assembly segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for around two-thirds of the global military 4D printing market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to chemical complementarity and structural compatibility such as specific surface characteristics, surface charge, polarizability, mass, and surface functionalities. However, the self-repair segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 52.4% from 2030 to 2040, due to the fact that self-repair is one of the most powerful functionalities that gives the ability to check and fix broken packages automatically by saving the valuable development time.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2030, accounting for around two-fifths of the global military 4D printing market. Increase in investment in arm forces in the U.S. to establish dominance on the battlefield drive the market growth. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 49.1% from 2030 to 2040. This is due to rise in defense expenditure across the region to tackle growing terrorism and regional disputes in countries such as India, South Korea, and China.

Based on technique, the fused deposition modeling (FDM) segment is expected to hold the highest market share in 2030, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global military 4D printing market size, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. this is attributed to advantages associated with FDM technology including high speed, accuracy, low cost of production, expiring patents, availability of multiple color options, easy-to-maintain attribute, lightweight, endurance to heat, chemicals, dry & humid environment, and negligible hazardous waste generation. However, the stereolithography (SLA) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 47.7% from 2030 to 2040, due to use of a wide range of materials, high resolution, shortened development cycles, high accuracy, and durable outputs.

