Air Taxi Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 26.2% During 2030

Air Taxi Market

Requirements for alternative modes of transportation and surge in road traffic congestion drive the growth of the global air taxi market

Requirements for alternative modes of transportation and surge in road traffic congestion drive the growth of the global air taxi market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐢 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Propulsion Type, Aircraft Type, and Passenger Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," the global air taxi market size is expected to be $817.50 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.2%.

Air taxi is a type of aircraft which is well organized in operations and is intended for shorter distance to travel. The concept of air taxi was first introduced way back in 2001 by NASA and aerospace industry study on the potential Small Aircraft Transportation System (SATS) and rise of light-jet aircraft manufacturing in the U.S. Later with the increased number of vehicles running on the road followed by the increased traffic congestion, the demand for better and efficient transportation system has increased; thereby, increasing the demand for air taxi across the globe. Furthermore, various companies in aviation and transportation industry collaborated for the development of air taxi to be implemented across the globe which has fueled the air taxi industry thereby proving a growth factor for the air taxi market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Airbus S.A.S., EHANG, Dassault Systèmes, Lilium, Boeing, Hyundai Motor Company, Uber Technologies, Embraer, Beechcraft Corporation (subsidiary of Textron Aviation), Volocopter GmbH

Air taxi will be more effective and powerful than other transportation systems as it is a new technology and with wider upgradation in the aviation industry the air taxi market is expected to see a significant growth in the near future.

Air taxi includes various types of aircrafts such as multicopter, quadcopter, and tiltwing aircrafts, which will be based on different propulsion system such as electric or hybrid. In addition, the passenger capacity to be carried on the air taxi are of various types such as one, two, and more, which depend on the capacity of the aircraft

Based on aircraft type, the multicopter segment is estimated to contribute to more than two-fifths of the total market share of the global air taxi market in 2021, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the quadcopters segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 30.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to due to its push and pull propulsion along with the speed and passenger carrying capacity.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America would hold the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global air taxi market, and is expected to continue to dominate by 2030. Moreover, this region is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.6% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increased adoption of latest technology within the region. The report also analyzes Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The factors such as need for an alternative mode of transportation and increased road traffic congestion drive the growth of the air taxi market. However, high differential fare and stringent regulations for aviation license is expected to hamper the market growth. Further, government initiatives for the introduction of air taxi is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on propulsion, the electric propulsion system will generate the highest revenue in 2021.

Based on aircraft type, the quadcopter and multicopter segment will be the highest revenue contributor in 2021.

Based on North America region, U.S. is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest market revenue in 2021, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

