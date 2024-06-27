Venture Capital Investment Market: Review of the Market Dynamics, Competitive Scenario, Trends | At a CAGR of 20.1%

"Venture Capital Investment Market Expected to Reach $1,068.5 Billion by 2031" ” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Allied Market Research has published a report on the venture capital investment market in which it has touched upon various aspects of the industry ranging from growth forecast, upcoming trends, regional and segmental analysis, and competitive scenario of the landscape. The report provides actionable data and market intelligence on the changing dynamics of the sector in order to help businesses understand how the market might evolve in the coming period. The study also presents accurate revenue numbers and CAGR values to substantiate the given information. The venture capital investment market size was valued at $173.45 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1068.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2022 to 2031."

The primary aim behind the publication of the report is to provide companies with practical guidance on the investment opportunities and growth drivers of the industry so that they can focus their energies on the right areas. The study also covers the latest advancements and upcoming trends in the industry to enable businesses to stay well-informed about the recent developments in the landscape.

Furthermore, major market players are undertaking various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, Singapore-based Jungle Ventures raised $600 million towards the close of its fourth fund. This includes $450 million in the main fund and $150 million in additional managed commitments. Therefore, with this latest fundraise, Jungle Ventures Assets Under Management (AUM) reached over $1 billion. This makes Jungle the first independent Singapore-headquartered corporate venture capital firms to achieve the feat. This is a major driving factor for the venture capital investment market.

The report segments the global venture capital investment market on the basis of funding type, fund size, industry vertical, and region. Based on funding type, the follow-on venture funding segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. However, the first-time venture funding segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of fund size, the above $1 billion segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. However, the under $50 million segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market.

Based on industry vertical, the computer and consumer electronics segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. However, the energy segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

The global venture capital investment market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2021, holding nearly two-fourths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 22.9% during the forecast period.

Formulating growth strategies with holistic industry highlights and competitive scenario

The report on the venture capital investment landscape contains an in-depth study of the growth drivers, market restraints, and investment opportunities in the industry. The growth drivers and investment opportunities aim at helping new entrants get an idea of the nature of the industry, while the market restraints enable companies to overcome various challenges. On these lines, the important factors influencing the venture capital investment market include:

1) Venture Capital Investment Offers a Higher Potential Return

2) Time Taking Process of Venture Capital Exits

3) Rising Number of Retail Investors

Additionally, the competitive scenario of the landscape is also provided in the report so as to aid companies in understanding where they stand in the market. For this, the report takes the help of scientific analytical tools like Porter’s five forces. Also, the competitor identification analysis offered in this sector enables businesses to acknowledge the strategies adopted by leading players in the landscape. Moreover, the study has also profiled the top companies in the market which include:

Key Market Players

Union Square Ventures, Index Ventures, Brighton Park Capital, Battery Ventures, Accel Partners Venture, Cherry Ventures, Caixa Capital Risc, Target Global, GetVantage, Hoxton Ventures LLP, Greylock Partners, Seedcamp, Sequoia, Eurazeo, Lakestar, Balderton Capital (UK) LLP, Agoranov

Key Findings of the Study

By funding type, the first-time venture funding segment led the venture capital investment market in terms of revenue in 2021.

On the basis of industry vertical, the computer and consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest venture capital investment market share in 2021.

According to region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The statistics, revenue values, forecast numbers, and key growth strategies employed in the report are obtained through primary and secondary research approaches. Primary research methodology involves obtaining professional advice, building formal partnerships and alliances, conducting interviews with the major stakeholders, and many more. As part of the secondary research, numerous articles, company documents, webcasts, news references, regulatory frameworks, and credible sources are referred to, thus helping create a study that covers every contour and intricacy of the market comprehensively.

