Major Japanese Office Rental Search Site "Office Navi" Launches English Version

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Office Navi Co., Ltd., specializing in office relocation and setup consulting, launched an English version of its office rental search website, Office Navi, on June 26, 2024. Through this initiative, the company aims to provide information that expands the options available to both domestic and international tenants, supporting the growth of businesses through office solutions.

-Background of Release

Based on its corporate philosophy of "better connecting offices and people," the company has been expanding its business both domestically and internationally in recent years. In January 2024, the company established a subsidiary in Singapore and launched the English version of its rental office comparison and search website, Rental Office Search. The release of Office Navi’s English version is also part of the company’s global strategy. The company plans to continue enhancing the multilingual support on its websites, as well as recruiting and training global talent, to assist companies worldwide in setting up and relocating offices.

-Overview of Office Navi

The office rental search website Office Navi has been gathering data on rental offices in Japan since 2006 and has now grown into a website that receives over 5,000 inquiries every year. The website has a record of over 16,000 contracts covering all 47 prefectures of Japan.

As the service increasingly assists overseas companies in finding offices in Japan, it has been advancing the automatic translation of its Japanese website into English, allowing for a smoother and stress-free search and inquiry process.

-Features of Office Navi

1. Over 460,000 records of rental office data across Japan

2. Approximately 110,000 property listings updated daily by a dedicated team, ensuring accurate and timely information

3. A wide range of photos, videos, and VR content provided by professional photographers

4. Office consultants with extensive knowledge of Japanese real estate practices and the rental office market to assist in finding office space

Japanese Website: https://www.office-navi.jp/

English Website: https://en.office-navi.jp/

-Company Overview of Office Navi Co., Ltd.

Established: 2002

Capital: 30M JPY

CEO: Naoyuki Kanemoto

Business Description: Primarily engaged in support services related to real estate