The Discovery and Patent Acquisition of a New Hair Growth Substance
The successful development of a new hair growth active ingredient which acts through a completely different mechanism from existing hair growth agents.
Warrantee Inc. (NASDAQ:WRNT)CHIYODAKU, TOKYO, JAPAN, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Warrantee Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yusuke Shono, hereinafter referred to as "Warrantee")(NASDAQ: WRNT) and Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (Headquarters: Hyderabad - 500076, India; CEO: Manni Kantipudi, hereinafter referred to as "Aragen") are are pleased to announce the successful development of a new hair growth active ingredient, "Isopropyl Dimethyl Norcarboprost" which acts through a completely different mechanism from existing hair growth agents. We have obtained a patent in Japan and filed patent applications in India, China, and Europe.
In recent years, hair issues have become a major concern not only for men but also for women, with more than 80% of adults reportedly suffering from thinning or hair loss due to aging. Hair loss is particularly stressful for women, and there has been a strong demand for safer hair care products based on hair science. Driven by a desire to support women's beauty and health, Warrantee has been conducting research to explore new hair growth seeds to address the concerns of hair thinning. This research was inspired by the discovery that certain compounds among prostaglandins have hair growth-promoting effects.
Focusing on substances with high hair growth-promoting effects, the molecular structures of these substances were studied. The structure of this ingredient is highly complex, making it challenging to find a company capable of synthesizing it. However, by collaborating with Aragen, which possesses advanced technical capabilities, the synthesis of this compound was successfully achieved. Furthermore, thanks to Aragen's ingenuity, a method for synthesizing 'Isopropyl Dimethyl Norcarboprost', a novel hair growth active ingredient, with a high yield was established, enabling the provision of raw materials at a low cost. In September 2022, a patent for this ingredient was registered in Japan. The transfer of these patents to Warrantee was completed in April 2024, and in June 2024, international patents were filed targeting India, China, and Europe. Subsequent cell and hair growth model animal tests confirmed the hair growth activity effect of this prostaglandin-structured ingredient and the safety of the ingredient itself. The results showed that applying the ingredient significantly improved hair thinning in women. Based on these research findings, a hair growth active ingredient,"Isopropyl Dimethyl Norcarboprost" was successfully developed.
To verify the hair growth effect of applying this ingredient, an external specialized institution conducted a hair growth test on rabbits as animal experiments. In the test group, the ingredient was dissolved in two types of solvents: saline solution and a solution containing cosmetic minoxidil. In the placebo group, two types of solutions were used: an equal amount of saline solution without the ingredient and a solution containing cosmetic minoxidil. Each solution was applied for 28 days. The eyelashes of the rabbits were measured before sample collection on days 2, 7, 14, 21, and 28 after the start of the application. Comparing the results from day 2 to day 28, the test group showed an average of 1.5 times more eyelash growth activity compared to the placebo group.
A well known hair growth active substance, minoxidil works by dilating the capillaries around the hair root, delivering more nutrients and oxygen to the hair matrix cells, thereby activating them and promoting hair growth. In contrast, the physiological activity of compounds with a prostaglandin structure, including this ingredient, is confirmed to prolong the growth phase of the hair cycle, preventing the transition to the regression phase as long as the ingredient is applied.
Future Developments The development of cosmetics containing this ingredient has been completed, and they are expected to be launched on the market within 3 to 4 months. In addition, the sales of these products will adopt a different approach from traditional methods. Utilizing Warrantee's free healthcare model, advertising fees will be received from sponsors who wish to market to individuals suffering from hair loss. In return, the products will be distributed free of charge for a certain period or in a certain quantity, aiming to generate revenue through this model, Initially, the plan is to launch in Japan. However, once sponsors are secured, a global expansion is planned.
