Difenda recognized as a finalist of 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year
EINPresswire.com/ -- Difenda, a full stack Microsoft Security services provider and winner of the 2023 Microsoft Canada Impact award, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award in Security. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.
“Being recognized as a finalist for the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award is indeed a significant honor," said Manoj Arora, CEO of Difenda. "As a full stack Microsoft Security services provider, we are deeply committed to our mission to relentlessly ‘Difend’ customers and deliver measurable cybersecurity outcomes.”
The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, Difenda was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Security.
The Security Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who is doing an exceptional job of providing customers with end-to-end security solutions (versus one-point solutions) based on Microsoft Security capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure Security. Security is a key focus area for Microsoft, and we want to help drive on-going security for customers, using help from our capable partners.
"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."
The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12th this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog.
About Difenda
Difenda is a cybersecurity managed service provider that takes a cybersecurity-first, Microsoft-only approach to solving today's toughest cybersecurity challenges. As a Full Stack Microsoft Security Services Provider, we leverage the full suite of Microsoft Security technologies to deliver comprehensive managed extended detection and response (MXDR) services. Our team ensures 24/7/365 coverage, providing end-to-end security operations tailored to your organization's unique needs. Difenda focuses on professional and managed services that support and evolve with you at every stage of your cybersecurity journey, accelerating your security operations maturity.
Contact: Miranda McCurdy, VP Marketing
