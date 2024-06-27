The Brookbush Institute Announces Innovations in Physical Therapy Continuing Education
PTs and PTAs can earn pre-approved CCUs while simultaneously earning an orthopedic manual therapy certification; all included in a Netflix-like Membership plan.
The Brookbush Institute is the first comprehensively evidence-based education program designed to fit your lifestyle, and it is all available with an affordable Netflix-like monthly membership plan. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical therapists, physiotherapists, and physical therapy assistants can gain unlimited access to 180+ online continuing education courses pre-approved for CEUs/CECs in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Each credit also counts towards our third-party approved and college-credit-worthy advanced credentials. For example, the Integrated Manual Therapist (IMT) Certification. Accessible on desktop or mobile, our courses offer video, illustrations, audio, and text formats for flexible learning. Enjoy all of this and more with an affordable monthly membership plan (cancel anytime).
— Dr. Brent Brookbush, CEO of Brookbush Institute
WHY THE BROOKBUSH INSTITUTE?
- EXPECT MORE: All Brookbush Institute courses are pre-approved for continuing competency units (CCUs) needed for PT/PTA state license renewal. Additionally, if you hold a CPT, LMT, ATC, OT, or DC license, our courses will meet your CCU requirements. Our flexible online education platform allows you to complete every course on desktop or mobile. Each course includes multiple formats for optimal learning: live webinars, recorded videos, text and illustrations, audio voice-overs, practice exams, credit-worthy final exams, and certificates. Enjoy a seamless, comprehensive educational experience with Brookbush Institute.
- UNPARALLELED ACCURACY OF INFORMATION: The Brookbush Institute is the only comprehensively evidence-based education platform in the industry. We know that our colleagues want to be better, help more, and deliver unparalleled results, so they need the most accurate information available. The most accurate information can only be achieved with a systematic approach to developing evidence-based courses. That is why every course we offer is built from a systematic review of all available peer-reviewed and published research, with a focus on improving practical application. With the Brookbush Institute, you never have to decide which "expert opinion" you "believe" when two or more courses contradict (which is all too common on other platforms). Although science slowly evolves over time, and our conclusions may be refined, you can be assured that the content we provide is the most well-supported conclusion that could be developed at the time of publication, based on research and outcomes, not expert opinion.
- DESIGNED TO THE EDUCATION PLATFORM ALL OF US WISH EXISTED: All Brookbush Institute certifications are offered with an innovative system of modular courses, iterative testing, and credits (no summative final exam). Our courses include video, illustrations, audio, and text to ensure the learner has the format that they prefer wherever they are. Listen to courses in the car, watch close-captioned videos during breaks at work, or study the text and take notes at home. We are also incredibly passionate about making it comfortable to study from your phone so that you can sneak in study time at any time. Our goal is to develop the most accessible, flexible, and convenient education platform ever.
- AFFORDABILITY AND ACCESS ARE PART OF OUR MISSION: We are the only education provider in the industry to include our certifications in a true monthly (or yearly) membership plan. This reduces the initial cost of certification to just 3 - 5% of comparable certifications, and you can cancel anytime.
