Award-winning Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand, Shares Three Tips to Keep Cats Safe this 4th of July
Meowijuana®, an award-winning line of catnip blends and interactive cat toys focused on feline health, shares three key tips to keep cats safe this 4th of July.LENEXA, KS, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand, an award-winning line of catnip blends and interactive cat toys that focus on feline health, shares three key tips to keep cats safe this 4th of July.
Did you know that July 5th is one of the busiest days at animal shelters? It is. The reason is that on July 4th, the fireworks and crowds strike fear into the hearts of our cats, and they may dash off into the night. To keep feline friends from being a statistic on July 5th, here are three things to do to help keep cats safe on July 4th.
While pertinent to the Independence Day holiday, these tips are good to remember year-round. No one ever wants to think that their cat or kitten has run off into the night, fallen prey to a predator, gotten hit by a car, or even taken into someone’s home, never to be seen again.
Cats may seem calm, but if their routines are interrupted, if there is loud or unfamiliar noise, or if strangers are in and out of the house, they may hide in a dark, familiar place. Sometimes, cats get so panicked that they run toward whatever gets them away from what is stressing them out, which could very well be the open front door.
The reason cats are anxious on July 4th is because, from their point of view, fireworks are extremely loud. The sound adds to cats' anxiety because they may think these unknown sounds threaten their safety.
Remember, no two cats are the same, but here are some common cat behaviors during the holiday:
* Hide
* Run out the door (even indoor cats) -seeing an opening and making a dash
* Growling and hissing
* Arching backs
* Fur standing up
* Clawing at cat parent
To keep cats safe this 4th of July Holiday, Meowijuana Suggests:
1) Keep Cats Indoors-Even outdoor cats should be kept safe inside at night when fireworks are at their height. Microchipping is of the utmost importance for cats who go in and out.
2) Stay home with Cats- Cats can be anxious and become stressed out when home alone while their parents are out watching the fireworks displays. A cat with separation anxiety, who is now faced with an empty house, could claw the furniture, or if you lock her in a room by herself, she may be so panicked that she hurts herself.
3) Close the curtains and turn on familiar sounds- If a cat is accustomed to a radio or television playing in the background, keep that on to keep a familiar sound that might drown out the fireworks. If the curtains are closed, cats will be shielded from the flashing lights, which are also stress-inducing.
Catnip and catnip blends can help ease a cat’s anxiety and are an alternative to CBD. Meowijuana’s popular and proprietary catnip blends Mice Dreams, Kalico Kush, and Skull Cap contain Valerian Root or Skull Cap, which are known to alleviate restlessness and general nervousness in anxious felines.
Meowijuana® hopes cat owners can have a safe and stress-free 4th of July with their beloved feline companions by following these tips. The company is dedicated to promoting the health and well-being of cats and encourages all pet owners to take extra precautions during this holiday. For more information on Meowijuana® and its unique collection of calming catnip blends and products, please visit their website at www.meowijuana.com.
###
About Meowijuana®, a SmarterPaw Brand:
Founded in 2016, Meowijuana® is an award-winning innovator brand in the pet space and is a leading pack member for cats and the people who love them. Meowijuana® delights pets and their parents by offering highly creative, high-quality products focused on fun and natural wellness for pets and people. Meowijuana’s award-winning products are now available at approximately 6,000 pet-dedicated retail locations across North America, including PetSmart and Petco and quality independent pet retailers. Meowijuana has won many prestigious awards, including INC. 500 / 5,000 4 years in a row, Pet Insight’s Vanguard Awards three years in a row (2018, 2019, and 2020), Pet Age’s Readers’ Choice Award, Pet Business’ Industry Recognition Award, SuperZoo’s Best Cat Product, and Global Pet Expo’s “1st Place Best In Show” Award, to name a few. To learn more about the brand, products, or retailers carrying Meowijuana in the US, Canada, or worldwide, or to become a distributor or partner, please visit www.meowijuana.com.
Charli LeGette
Propel Communications
+1 832-752-1948
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok