Fairchild Retail Media Network and tutch Partner to Get More Customers In Stores and Curate Experiences When Inside

Targeting 14M Customers Monthly, tutch’s Platform and Fairchild’s LOCLshop Join Forces to Create New Revenue for Retailers, From Outside to Inside Stores

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tutch, the digital platform that gets in-store customers to spend more, more often, through a connected experience, today announced that it is partnering with Fairchild RMN, a Retail Media Network AdTech company, which organizes media networks around shopping centers and malls, through its LOCLshop technology. Together, they will create a unified process designed to drive customers into physical stores, beginning with LOCLshop-powered texts incentivizing them to visit participating stores. Once inside, tutch’s digital platform will continue customers’ experiences through self-service screens. The connected experience will enable customers to take advantage of personalized offers, discover new products, connect directly with brands, and access every product a retailer has available.

With physical retailers experiencing a decline in foot traffic, estimated to be 8% lower this year than last. Less customers in stores doesn’t just lead to a decline in immediate sales, it results in missed opportunities to connect with would-be customers outside of the store to create continued value and sales in the long-term. Looking at this interconnected customer journey holistically, retailers are restructuring their approach to focus their marketing and communications efforts on the customer, no matter which channels they’re on or where they shop. Together, technologies like tutch and LOCLshop are helping retailers put customers at the center of this journey to increase engagement and sales.

Fairchild RMN’s LOCLshop platform delivers promotional content to over 14 million unique shoppers each month for more than 160,000 stores, 900 malls and 5,000 shopping centers. Retailers such as Macy’s, Petco, Luxottica and PGA Tour Superstore rely on it to help them bring customers into their stores. LOCLshop enhances customers’ experiences at shopping centers and malls by pointing them toward relevant stores with deals that are specifically appealing to them. It does this through its proximity based media network, which powers hyper-targeted, location-based marketing offers and advertising based on consumers’ purchase history and current location.

“Each of our technologies serve a valuable purpose, but together they create something even bigger: a connected experience that transcends channels and gives retailers far more control over what happens once customers walk past or through their doors,” said Michael Weaver, CEO of Fairchild RMN. “Together, we are creating a seamless journey for customers that starts outside of stores, unites them with products they care about in-store, and then equips retailers to continue the relationship with them beyond.”

tutch and LOCLshop will unite their data to create a seamless path for potential customers to explore a store they might not otherwise visit. After receiving a notification that entices them into a store, the customer will continue the experience on one of tutch’s digital platforms, where they can take advantage of the offer they received. While using tutch, customers are able to quickly access every product the store carries, regardless of whether or not the retailer stocks it in that location. It will enhance this digital experience by further showing relevant product recommendations and enabling customers to engage with branded media. All of this will improve product discovery and, as a result, increase basket sizes.

Together, LOCLshop and tutch will bridge the gap between online and physical retailing, and set retailers up with the tools they need to improve customer lifetime value. This includes bringing together previously hard to access data about what customers are looking for and interacting with in stores.

“We believe that if retailers start thinking less about online and in-store channels as at odds, and instead focus on building a continuous relationship with customers no matter where they are, they’ll see a lift overall over the long-term,” said Greg Jones, CEO of tutch. “Partnering with LOCLShop, we can focus on interactions with customers’ directly before entering stores and once they come inside. From there, retailers will be equipped with insights they can use to continue the relationship with these customers beyond their current shopping trip.”

The partnership comes shortly after tutch announced its expansion into the United States, already having established a strong track record of success increasing customer engagement and retail revenue at stores across Australia.

About tutch

tutch is a technology company, whose in-store digital platform makes it more likely that shoppers will purchase–and spend more. Bridging the gap between online and physical retail, tutch’s solution gives in-store customers a self-service option for easily exploring retailers’ full product catalogs–spanning what’s available in the aisles, online and across their larger marketplace offerings. The software surfaces relevant stock items, custom messaging and a tailored journey based on the products the customer is considering, as well as their location in the store. Created by retailers, for retailers, tutch puts customers in control of their shopping experiences, so retailers can increase in-store revenue and optimize spend.

The Microsoft-backed company has operations in the U.S. and Australia.

About Fairchild RMN

Fairchild RMN is a Retail Proximity Media AdTech company specializing in Retail Proximity Advertising, Marketing, and Data Analytics, including store-level attribution. Our mission is to enhance the shopping experience by delivering targeted, relevant messages to shoppers in real-time as they navigate their local stores. Our clients include retailers with stores in malls and shopping centers globally, brands that sell their products in these locations, and digital-native companies looking to engage with the right customers at the right moment and place. Fairchild RMN operates three main business offerings:

1. The LOCLshop Media Network: This advanced AdTech platform enhances the retail center shopping experience through targeted proximity-based advertising.

2. The RePAA Platform: A specialized technology platform for retail media networks that focuses on proximity-based advertising and provides detailed attribution metrics.

3. Systems Integration and Managed Services: Comprehensive IT solutions and support to businesses, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance of their technology infrastructure.