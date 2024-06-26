June 26, 2024

DR-4783-WV MA021

FEMA News Desk: 215-931-5597

FEMAR3NewsDesk@fema.dhs.gov

Media Advisory

West Virginia Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will Close Early Today, June 26, 2024, in Boone County

Charleston, W.Va.– The state-federal Mobile Disaster Recovery Center in Boone County will be closing early on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, due to inclement weather.

The Mobile Disaster Recovery Center will reopen at 8 a.m. on Thursday June 27, 2024.

The center is located at:

Boone County John Slack Park Parking Lot 38 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 26165 Hours of operation: Closing Today Reopening 8 a.m. Thursday June 27, 2024

Centers in Fayette, Kanawha, Nicholas, and Wetzel counties will remain open until 6 p.m. today to assist survivors.

If it is not possible to visit the Disaster Recovery Center or to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone line operates from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4783 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.

