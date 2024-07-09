DatAnon Corporation and Invero Health LLC Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Data Analysis

Predicting Patient Response Pharma Business Development

Not all patients respond to cancer drugs. The next step in precision therapy is developing a reliable way to identify which patients will respond to a drug.

MONTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the era of abundant and ever-increasing healthcare data, deciphering its true meaning remains challenging. DatAnon Corporation is emerging from the Karolinska Institute and The Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden based upon research by co-founders Professor Wojciech Chachólski and Assoc. Professor Ryan Ramanujam. DatAnon aims to redefine patient response prediction to pharmaceutical treatment through geometrical learning technology.

Focused initially on cancer, DatAnon utilizes proprietary clinical study analysis techniques leveraging gene expression and biomedical data. A recently released pre-print describes the research and the potential to identify cancer patients' responsiveness to a drug. This partnership will focus on empowering healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies with actionable insights, potentially transforming drug development strategies to get more compounds to market.

Over the past decade, DatAnon has pioneered using Topological Data Analysis (TDA) techniques along with machine learning to illuminate precise identification of patient biological profiles that respond favorably to cancer drug treatments. By analyzing existing clinical datasets, the company looks to optimize future patient selection in trials and uncover new avenues for drug development and combination therapies.

Invero Health will exclusively market DatAnon's innovative solutions, integrating them seamlessly into the healthcare landscape. With a shared commitment to improving clinical outcomes, both organizations seek to expedite clinical study timelines and enhance success rates through precision oncology, bringing the best treatment to every patient.

"We are excited to collaborate with Invero Health, combining our expertise in biomedical data analytics with their strategic marketing capabilities," said Ryan Ramanujam, CEO of DatAnon. "Together, we aim to revolutionize how healthcare data is utilized, benefiting patients, providers, and pharmaceutical stakeholders alike."

Invero Health, known for its extensive experience in healthcare marketing, views this partnership as pivotal in advancing clinical development strategies. "DatAnon's approach to data analysis represents a paradigm shift in how individual patients respond to drug treatments," remarked Kenneth Liss, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Invero Health. "We are excited to partner with DatAnon in to deliver valuable insights that can drive superior patient outcomes as well as operational efficiencies."

By harnessing the power of its data-driven innovation, DatAnon and Invero Health are pushing the boundaries of healthcare research and enhancing decision-making across the industry.

About DatAnon Corporation:

DatAnon leverages topological data analysis and machine learning to analyze clinical trial data to surface biometric commonalities in patients responsive to drug treatment. These geometrical learning methods can be used to identify patients who respond best to a drug, leading to efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions.

About Invero Health LLC:

Invero Health focuses on transforming patient care through advanced technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of healthcare stakeholders. Our team of experts combines its deep industry knowledge to develop products and solutions that address the evolving needs of patients, healthcare providers, and payers alike. Invero Health is also a partner in Invero Pharma Inc, guiding the development of XENEX® (xenon inhalation) to improve survival and outcomes in cardiac arrest, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and traumatic brain injury patients.

[End of Press Release]