NEVIS BRANDS INC. Announces the Launch of Major(™) Shots in Oregon
Production is complete and sales and distribution has started in Oregon. Royalty Revenue to be realized in Third Quarter 2024
Nevis Brands Inc (OTCQB:NEVIF)
Major has proven to be a strong seller in Oregon and we continue to develop both new dispensaries and re-orders from existing retailers for Major (™),”SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevis Brands Inc. (CSE: NEVI) (OTC: NEVIF) (“Nevis,” “Nevis Brands” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cannabis beverage products, announced today it has expanded its product line in Oregon to include Major (™) 100mg 2 oz Shots.
— Brian Harlan, VP, Pharmers Market.
Major Shots have already proven to be successful in Washington, Missouri and Ohio. Major Shots are 100mg of THC in 3 flavors and are designed for potency and portability. Oregon Flavors include: Blueberry, Fruit Punch and Blackberry Lemonade. Major Shots follow the already established sales of Major(™) 6.7 oz beverages in Oregon. Nevis now has 8 available products available for purchase in the Oregon Market.
“With the change of our production and distribution partner in Oregon in February of this year, we have been able to successfully grow our distribution channel in Oregon and believe we are ready to expand our product line to meet customer demand. With our proprietary formulas delivering popular flavors, rapid onset, and affordability, Major Shots have proven to be even more successful than the original 6.7 oz format and we believe this represents a strong growth opportunity for the Company.”
“Major has proven to be a strong seller in Oregon and we continue to develop both new dispensaries and re-orders from existing retailers for Major (™),” said Brian Harlan, Vice President of Pharmers Market. “We are committed to driving the growth of the cannabis beverage category in Oregon with Major and see the potential to be the leading brand in Oregon.”
About Nevis Brands
Nevis innovates and develops cannabis products that have been consumed by millions of consumers across Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Arizona, Nevada, Missouri and Ohio with agreements to expand to Michigan and Missouri. Led by their flagship brand Major™ (www.nevisbrands.com/brands) Nevis partners with leading cannabis product manufacturers and distributors to enhance their product offerings.
Nevis Brands Inc. is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol “NEVI,” OTCQB “NEVIF” and Frankfurt Stock Exchange symbol under the symbol “8DZ”
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Investor Relations - Attention John Kueber
investors@nevisbrands.com
Tel: 425-380-2151
www.nevisbrands.com
NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Form 2A, available at www.sedar.com for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
John Kueber
Nevis Brands Inc
+1 425-380-2151
email us here