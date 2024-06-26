Project Nebula by Filippo Batavia and Ginevra Della Porta Wins Gold in A' Idea Design Awards
Innovative Miniaturized Map Technology Device Recognized for Excellence in Idea and Conceptual DesignCOMO, CO, ITALY, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of idea design, has announced Project Nebula by Filippo Batavia and Ginevra Della Porta as the recipient of the prestigious Golden A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award. This distinguished recognition highlights the exceptional innovation and impact of Project Nebula within the idea design industry.
Project Nebula's groundbreaking miniaturized Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) technology system for food preservation aligns with current trends and needs in the idea industry, addressing the critical issue of food waste. By empowering individuals to reduce food waste through cutting-edge technology, Project Nebula offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and stakeholders, advancing idea design standards and practices.
The award-winning design of Project Nebula stands out in the market with its unique synthesis of SAES's technical and scientific aesthetics. The cage-like structure, inspired by NextTorr pumps used in extreme applications like particle accelerators, and the strategic use of glass material and deep black concealment create a rational and analytical language commonly found in laboratories. These distinctive features showcase the design's functionality, aesthetics, and innovative aspects.
The recognition of Project Nebula by the A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within SAES. This achievement motivates the brand's multidisciplinary team, consisting of designers, engineers, chemists, physicists, and strategists, to continue striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of design-driven innovation.
Project Members
Project Nebula was designed by a collaborative team led by Filippo Batavia, a Designer and Researcher in Materials Science, and Ginevra Della Porta. The project brought together the expertise of professionals from various disciplines, including Marco Filippo Batavia and Ginevra della Porta, to develop this innovative solution.
About Filippo Batavia and Ginevra Della Porta
Filippo Batavia, a Designer and Researcher in Materials Science, leads design at both creative and technical levels, exploring the intersections of various disciplines. With a keen interest in experimenting with workflows and tools in unconventional contexts, Filippo seeks innovative strategies for product design. Ginevra Della Porta collaborates with Filippo, and together they lead the design innovation lab of SAES Getters, an advanced materials company based in Milan, Italy.
About Saes
SAES specializes in advanced technologies and materials for niche sectors, including getter technologies for high and ultra-high vacuum, gas management, shape memory alloy, advanced chemistry, and functional compostable packaging. The Design Team at SAES was established to generate innovation by bridging the different disciplines that form the company's DNA, creating a unique language based on the "design driven by science" paradigm.
SAES is a scientific company that develops and produces advanced materials for extreme application sectors such as aerospace, particle accelerators, and quantum computers. The company is also active in developing sustainable products with special materials for compostable and functionalized food packaging, as well as high-performance, sustainable ingredients for cosmetics. DesignHouse, SAES's first design research lab, aims to innovate by connecting multiple fields, challenging significant problems with original yet impactful solutions, and improving coexistence between humans and the planet.
About Golden A' Design Award
The Golden A' Design Award in the Idea and Conceptual Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation, originality, practicality, sustainability, social impact, and market readiness. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a benchmark for excellence, encouraging further innovation and inspiring future generations of designers in the idea design industry.
About A' Design Award
The A' Idea and Conceptual Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and innovation in idea design. Welcoming entries from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential organizations worldwide, the award provides a platform to showcase outstanding design capabilities and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through good design, is dedicated to motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact the global community. With a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and promotes the principles of good design. Interested parties may explore past laureates, learn more about the awards, and participate with their projects at:
