ArtsBridge Foundation’s Executive Director Named Social Impact Women to Watch Finalist

Award Presented During Nonprofit HR’s SHRM24 Annual Conference & Expo

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArtsBridge Foundation is honored to share that its executive director Jennifer D. Dobbs has been named a 2023 Nonprofit HR’s ‘Social Impact Women to Watch’ finalist.



The annual recognition by Nonprofit HR highlights 24 women across North America, out of over 130 nominations, who have made significant contributions to nonprofits, associations, foundations, social enterprises, and the communities they serve. The award was presented during the Orchestrating Excellence reception at the SHRM24 Annual Conference & Expo on June 24, 2024, in Chicago.

“I am honored to be recognized alongside an incredible group of leaders and changemakers,” says Jennifer D. Dobbs, executive director for ArtsBridge Foundation. “Family and service have always been part of my life path. Combined with my love for the arts and education, these values help my daily quest to grow our organization's presence while expanding the reach of our programs and impact on our community,” she adds.

Since joining the Foundation as executive director in 2017, Ms. Dobbs has established new performing arts and community outreach programs and partnerships; increased geographic outreach to 70 Georgia counties and financial aid subsidies to Title I and underserved schools; implemented the nation’s first non-gendered category for the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards program and an organizational Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access (I.D.E.A.) policy; overseen seven consecutive Southeast Emmy® Award nominations with six wins; created a Snack Pack Program to assist students with food insecurity; and more.

“We are very happy that Jennifer’s leadership and unwavering dedication are being recognized along with such impactful women. This award is a testament to her outstanding contributions to the arts and social impact sector,” says Elizabeth Lenhart, director of arts education for ArtsBridge.

Ms. Dobbs continues to expand outreach opportunities that encourage businesses, organizations, foundations, and individuals to become invested partners. In addition to the Social Impact Women to Watch recognition, Ms. Dobbs was also named one of Georgia Trend’s Top 500 Georgia’s Most Influential Leaders of 2023.

Learn more about her work and leadership by listening to a special episode of the Nonprofit HR’s podcast, “ The Switch ", or by visiting ArtsBridgeGA.org .

About Nonprofit HR

Nonprofit HR is the country’s leading and oldest firm focused exclusively on the talent management needs of the social sector, including nonprofits, associations, social enterprises and other mission-driven organizations. They focus their consulting efforts on the following practice areas: Strategy & Advisory, HR Outsourcing, Total Rewards, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Justice and Search. To learn more, visit nonprofithr.com .

About ArtsBridge Foundation

ArtsBridge Foundation provides high-quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to Pre-K-12 students through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, professional development workshops and the six-time Southeast Emmy® Award-winning annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards (GHSMTA). Since 2007, ArtsBridge has served nearly 425,000 students and educators from 70 Georgia counties, plus students from five bordering states. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more visit ArtsBridgeGA.org .

