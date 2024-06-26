Pax8 Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year

DENVER, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced it has won the Global 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“We are honored and humbled to be named Microsoft’s Global Partner of the Year,” said Nick Heddy, President and Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “Through our collaboration and our 35,000+ partners, we are enabling small-midsized businesses around the world with their advanced solutions, like Copilot, to help drive their growth. Thank you to the Microsoft team for their continued support, and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish next!”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Pax8 was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services globally.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, Microsoft’s digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.

The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the technology marketplace of the future, linking partners, vendors, and small to midsized businesses (SMBs) through AI-powered insights and comprehensive product support. With a global partner ecosystem of over 30,000 managed service providers, Pax8 empowers SMBs worldwide by providing software and services that unlock their growth potential and enhance their security. Committed to innovating cloud commerce at scale, Pax8 drives customer acquisition and solution consumption across its entire ecosystem.

