DNREC Reminds Drive-On Surf Anglers Reservations are Required for Fourth of July Holiday

Reservations to drive-on surf fish on Delaware State Parks multi-use beaches Thursday, July 4, open Thursday, June 27.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds those who plan to drive-on surf fish at one of the seven Delaware State Parks multi-use beaches that reservations are required during summer weekends and holidays. Drive-on surf fishing reservations for Thursday, July 4, open Thursday, June 27, at 11 a.m.

Drive-on reservations for each weekend open weekly beginning Tuesdays for the upcoming Saturday and Wednesdays for the upcoming Sunday, and are available until sold out for that weekend.

Reservations are required for annual and two-year surf fishing permits to drive onto Delaware State Parks beaches weekends and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays. Reservations for holidays will become available the Thursday prior. Off-peak surf fishing permits do not qualify for reservations because they are for use during only non-peak times.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation advises those who reserve a spot on Delaware State Parks beaches to cancel if they cannot attend so that spot opens up for another anger to use.

Reservations may be made at www.destateparks.com/surftagsales or via phone at 800-499-8221 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and holidays. Reservations are first come, first served.

Reservation confirmations must be printed and displayed in the registered vehicle for enforcement verification. Annual and two-year surf fishing permit holders with reservations are allowed access into the park for surf fishing, even if a park gate is closed, when day use parking capacity has been reached.

