H.R. 6606, a bill to amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 relating to the statement of policy

H.R. 6606 would amend the statement of policy of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to add protecting trade secrets related to controlled items and those targeted by economic espionage to the export control regime of the United States.

CBO estimates that it would cost the Department of Commerce less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period to implement H.R. 6606. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.