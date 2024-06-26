Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,141 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 6606, a bill to amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 relating to the statement of policy

H.R. 6606 would amend the statement of policy of the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 to add protecting trade secrets related to controlled items and those targeted by economic espionage to the export control regime of the United States. 

CBO estimates that it would cost the Department of Commerce less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period to implement H.R. 6606. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 6606, a bill to amend the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 relating to the statement of policy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more