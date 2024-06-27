Renowned Filmmaker and International Recording Artist Launch Nationwide Commercial Production Company
Renowned Filmmaker-Barry Braverman and International Recording Artist-Michael Tinholme Launch Nationwide Commercial Production Company BluePlanetFilmworks.comLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founder-Cinematographer Barry Braverman, widely known for his rich visual storytelling style on numerous feature films, music videos, News and Story television, and a long list of commercials and productions for corporate clients.
Braverman’s clients include HBO, Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. Studios, CBS, 60 Minutes, National Geographics, and many others.
Bringing expertise and a legacy of effective story telling in Feature Film, Advertising and Corporate content:
• Television Commercials
• Direct Response
• Promo & Marketing
• Training and Demo
• Medical & Healthcare
• Live Events
• News & Story
“The challenge for companies today is breaking through the noise. The delivery of an effective story and its message is where fortunes can be made or lost.”
- Barry Braverman
Founder-Michael Tinholme has history where the crossroads of technology, the music industry, feature film production and commercial advertising production business converge. Clients include Walt Disney Studios, Disney Imagineering, Warner Bros., Universal Studios, Pacific Title, Capital Records, ILM, UCLA Film School and many others.
“Companies now more than ever depend on effective content and messaging to compete and grow their business. We formed Blue Planet Filmworks to be a direct resource for companies and clients who need innovative and dependable production solutions where the story is mission critical. Allowing our clients to side-step middlemen agencies and go direct to a proven resource to tell their story. Our clients have more creative control while maximizing their budgets.”
- Michael Tinholme
Blue Planet Filmworks (BPFW) provides clients access to today’s foremost Directors, Creators and studios Worldwide!
BPFW provides Virtual Reality (VR) and Animated Reality (AR) Production solutions and consulting worldwide!
From Concept to Production to Editorial and Post, Blue Planet Filmworks offers State of the Art in Craft and Technology.
Blue Planet Filmworks Academy
Training and Consulting for:
• Corporate End Users
• In House Production Teams
• Feature Production Studios
• Post Houses
• Broadcasters
• Producers and Directors and DP's
• Colleges, Universities, and Educators Worldwide!
Barry Braverman is also an educator and Leading Technology Consultant to the major film studios in Hollywood, New York and London. With regular master classes at London Film School and NYU.
“We formed BPFW to be a direct resource for companies and clients who need innovative and dependable proven production solutions where the story is mission critical.”
- Barry Braverman
For more information, please contact info@blueplanetfilmworks.com
or call 888-902-8622
Blue Planet Filmworks
PO Box 33462
Granada Hill CA 91394
Michael Tinholme-Wolstenholme
Blue Planet Filmworks
+1 888-902-8622
Michael@blueplanetfilmworks.com
