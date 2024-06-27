Revolutionizing Corporate Events: Tori Soper Photography Introduces Interactive Headshot Experiences
Tori Soper Photography launches a unique interactive headshot experience for corporate events in the Chicago area, blending fun and professionalism.
We are excited to bring this new offering to our corporate clients, helping them add a unique touch to their events that participants will remember.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tori Soper Photography, a leader in Chicago corporate event photography, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new interactive headshot experiences, tailored specifically for corporate events. This service is set to transform the traditional approach to corporate photography, offering a dynamic and engaging way for participants to get professional headshots while enjoying an interactive and entertaining environment.
— Tori Soper
The interactive headshot experience is designed to make professional photography accessible and enjoyable, removing the stiffness typically associated with corporate photoshoot sessions. With over two decades of expertise, Tori Soper and her team are introducing this service to meet the growing demand for more personalized and engaging event experiences.
“At Tori Soper Photography, we recognize that taking your photo can sometimes be daunting,” said Tori Soper, owner and lead photographer. “That's why we've created an experience that eases anxiety and makes the process enjoyable and interactive. We are excited to bring this new offering to our corporate clients, helping them add a unique touch to their events that participants will remember.”
This new service is perfect for corporate gatherings, trade shows, and conferences where attendees can benefit from professional headshots for their career development. The setup includes a mobile photography studio with state-of-the-art lighting and equipment, ensuring top-quality images. Furthermore, the interactive aspect includes live image selection and on-site editing, providing attendees with a participatory role in producing their headshots.
This service is now available for booking throughout the Chicago area and is ideal for companies looking to offer more than just a standard corporate event. With Tori Soper Photography’s new offering, businesses can provide a valuable, enjoyable, and unique experience as a professional perk for participants and delegates.
For more information on Tori Soper Photography and to book the interactive headshot experience for your next corporate event, please visit https://torisoper.com/.
About Tori Soper Photography
Tori Soper Photography has been in the Chicago photography scene for over 20 years, specializing in corporate events, special event photography, and professional headshots.
Known for their ability to capture the essence of any event, they provide exceptional service and high-quality images that help businesses tell their stories effectively.
Tori Soper
Tori Soper Photography
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram