LANDMARK MILESTONE ACHIEVED: VETJOBS & MILITARY SPOUSE JOBS SURPASS 100,000 CAREER CONNECTIONS
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs Reach Remarkable Milestone of 100,000 Job PlacementsFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations dedicated to serving those who have served, are proud to announce a significant milestone: the successful placement of military-affiliated candidates into 100,000 verified jobs. This landmark achievement coincides with the organizations’ 20th anniversary, a testament to their enduring commitment to the military community.
After experiencing employment barriers first-hand as a military spouse, Founder and President Deb Kloeppel set out to bring real change to the military spouse employment narrative. “Our mission has always been to empower the military community through meaningful employment opportunities. Each job placement is a step towards a brighter future for our veterans and their families,” expressed Deb.
After retiring, her husband, Rear Admiral Dan Kloeppel, USN (Ret.), joined the fight as Founder and CEO, furthering the mission to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment. “The diversity of industries and positions filled through our programs reflects the vast and varied talents found within the military community.”
Since 2004, Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs have been at the forefront of veteran and military spouse employment initiatives, providing verified, successful outcomes. The job placements span a wide range of industries, highlighting the versatile and diverse talent inherent in the military community. In addition to facilitating job placements, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have connected job seekers to career credentialing and upskill training opportunities, with over 80,000 class completions to date.
Amy Rossi, Co-Founder and Director of Career Training and Advancement, reflected on her journey over the past 20 years. “Since our inception, we’ve seen firsthand the remarkable capabilities and adaptability of our veterans, service members, and military spouses. Our mission has always been to illuminate the path to meaningful employment and, with over 80,000 class completions, we’re not just filling jobs—we’re cultivating career paths that celebrate the commitment and varied talents of our military community."
As VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs celebrate these significant milestones, they reaffirm their commitment to supporting the military community through comprehensive career readiness and job placement services and unwavering support.
For more information about VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, or to donate to their mission, please visit www.vetjobs.org and www.militaryspousejobs.org.
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs:
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to providing employment assistance to veterans, transitioning military members, and military spouses. . With a focus on career development and upskilling, they provide the tools and resources necessary for success in the civilian workforce.
Danielle Trosclair, Chief Operating Officer
Vetjobs and Military Spouse Jobs
+1 877-696-7226 ext. 700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram