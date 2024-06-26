Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market 2032: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Drugs, & Companies by DelveInsight

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Forecast

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis companies are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, UCB, Roche, Janssen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen, Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, AbbVie, more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Generalized Myasthenia Gravis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market.

Some facts of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market size in the seven major markets was USD 2,690 million in 2021.

• Leading Generalized Myasthenia Gravis companies working in the market are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, UCB Biopharma, Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development LLC, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Genentech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and others.

• Key Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapies expected to launch in the market are Rozanolixizumab, Subcutaneous Efgartigimod, Descartes-08, DNTH103, Zilucoplan, Telitacicept, KYV-101 and many others.

• On April 2024, Alexion Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Parallel, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of ALXN1720 in Adults With Generalized Myasthenia Gravis.

• On April 2024, Dianthus Therapeutics announced results of a Phase 2, Randomized, Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacometrics, and Efficacy of DNTH103 in Adults With Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (MAGIC).

• On April 2024, UCB Pharma announced results of an Open-label, Single-arm Study Evaluating the Activity, Safety, and Pharmacokinetics of Rozanolixizumab in Pediatric Study Participants With Moderate to Severe Generalized Myasthenia Gravis.

• On March 2024, Kyverna Therapeutics announced results of a Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicentre Study of KYV-101, an Autologous Fully Human Anti-CD19 Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CD19 CAR T) Therapy, in Subjects With Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (KYSA-6)

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue, particularly in voluntary muscles. This condition arises from autoantibodies targeting components of the neuromuscular junction, specifically the acetylcholine receptors or other proteins involved in neurotransmission, impairing communication between nerves and muscles.

Individuals with Generalized Myasthenia Gravis often experience fluctuating symptoms, such as drooping eyelids (ptosis), double vision (diplopia), difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), slurred speech, weakness in the limbs, and respiratory muscle weakness, which can lead to respiratory distress in severe cases.

The onset of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis can occur at any age but most commonly affects young adult women and older men. Diagnosis involves a combination of clinical evaluation, neurophysiological testing, and serological assays to detect autoantibodies. Treatment aims to improve muscle strength and function, alleviate symptoms, and prevent exacerbations. This may include acetylcholinesterase inhibitors to enhance neurotransmission, immunosuppressive medications to modulate the immune response, plasma exchange or intravenous immunoglobulin for acute exacerbations, and supportive measures such as physical therapy and assistive devices.

While Generalized Myasthenia Gravis is a chronic condition that can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life, with appropriate management and treatment, many individuals can achieve symptom control and lead fulfilling lives. Close monitoring, regular follow-up, and multidisciplinary care are essential for optimizing outcomes in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis patients.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market trends by analyzing the impact of current Generalized Myasthenia Gravis therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology

The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Generalized Myasthenia Gravis patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Generalized Myasthenia Gravis drugs recently launched in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Generalized Myasthenia Gravis market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Development Activities

The Generalized Myasthenia Gravis report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Generalized Myasthenia Gravis key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis treatment markets in the upcoming years are Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Argenx, UCB Biopharma, Argenx-Halozyme Therapeutics, Horizon Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Janssen Research & Development LLC, Immunovant Sciences GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, AstraZeneca plc, Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Genentech Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Celgene Corporation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and others.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Report Key Insights

1. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Population

2. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Opportunities

6. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Approaches

7. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Analysis

8. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Disease Background and Overview

6. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Patient Journey

7. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Treatment

11. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Marketed Products

12. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Therapies

13. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market

18. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Drivers

19. Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

