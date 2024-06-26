authID Announces 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

DENVER, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of innovative biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, June 26, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected, and all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Following the adjournment of the meeting, CEO Rhon Daguro provided shareholders with an update on the Company’s activities.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures cyber-savvy enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, FIDO2 passwordless login, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Discover more at www.authID.ai .