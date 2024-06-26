FULL CIRCLE BREWING TEAMS UP WITH BULLDOG BREAD COLLECTIVE TO LAUNCH VICTORY VIBES ALE
New Craft Beer Will Benefit Fresno State Student Athletes
Not only will this partnership create more possibilities for student-athletes, it also has the potential to close funding, economic and opportunity gaps that often exist for athletes of color.”FRESNO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full Circle Brewing Co. is proud to announce the launch of Victory Vibes, the only beer in the valley to support student-athletes at Fresno State.
— Arthur Moye, CEO and Founder of Full Circle Brewing
Full Circle, headquartered in Fresno, California, is the largest Black-owned, full-scale production craft brewery in the United States. Victory Vibes is being released in conjunction with Bulldog Bread Collective, a NIL (name, image and license) entity founded by former Fresno State athlete Chris Pacheco and now run by former Quarterback Marcus McMaryion. The NIL landscape empowers the athletes to create opportunities for students to monetize their individual and collective brands.
A portion of the proceeds from each beer sold goes to the Bulldog Bread Collective to benefit Fresno State student-athletes through various NIL initiatives.
“The Fresno community is incredibly important to us. We are inspired by our student-athletes and proud to support them with Victory Vibes,” said Arthur Moye Founder and CEO of Full Circle Brewing Co. “Not only will this partnership create more possibilities for student-athletes, it also has the potential to close funding, economic and opportunity gaps that often exist for athletes of color.”
“NIL has become a cornerstone of athletic programs across the country. It’s important for us to reach our fanbase through partnerships similar to ours with Full Circle brewery allowing everyone to be involved at all financial levels,” said Marcus McMaryion, General Manager of Bulldog Bread Collective.
Victory Vibes is a crushable, crisp blonde ale born in Fresno and brewed to support student athletes and their endeavors in the NIL landscape. In addition to Full Circle’s taproom, Victory Vibes can be found in cans at most local retailers and on tap throughout the Fresno area.
Full Circle invites the community to join them on Saturday, June 29 to celebrate the official kick-off of Victory Vibes Ale. The party starts at 5 p.m. at Full Circle Brewing’s taproom at 712 Fulton Street.
About Full Circle Brewing Co.
Full Circle Brewing Co. is the largest black-owned craft brewing company in the United States. As a full-scale production craft brewery and live entertainment venue, the brand is known for unique craft beer and experiences crafted to help people catch a vibe, be their authentic self, and find their tribe. Headquartered in California, CEO Arthur Moye purchased Fresno’s longest running brewery in 2016. Since this time, the company has transformed and grown by 3,800% and now employs more than 40 people.
With a robust infrastructure for production, sales and distribution of craft beverages, Full Circle has the capacity to produce over 25,000 barrels annually and sells to 15 wholesalers across seven states. Its family of brands including Speakeasy and Sonoma Cider are available in major retailers across the west coast.
About Bulldog Bread Collective
The Bulldog Bread Collective was funded by dogs for dogs. The mission is simple: help to sustain the championship legacy of Fresno State student-athletes through the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. To us, leveraging NIL opportunities isn’t just about the dollar value, it’s about the overall impact on our athletes, our institution, and most importantly, our community and alumni.
