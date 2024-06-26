EU-funded scanner delivered to Hungarian-Ukrainian border to increase its capacity

On 25 June, a new EU-funded mobile cargo scanner was delivered to the Hungarian-Ukrainian border crossing point in Chop to improve the flow of trade. Valued at approximately €2.5 million, the donation is part of the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes initiative.

X-ray scanners allow for the non-intrusive inspection of goods. The new scanner will enable customs officers to quickly and effectively inspect cargo, detecting illegal or prohibited items within minutes, while facilitating the smooth flow of legitimate trade. It will speed up border controls and increase the accuracy of inspections, while preventing damage to goods by reducing the need for physical checks. Additionally, the project also provides training to customs officers, and works on ensuring uninterrupted power supplies for stationary scanners located in other border crossing points, to ensure their continuous operation.

Two more scanning systems will be delivered by January 2025.

“Speeding up border procedures means shorter waiting times for lorry drivers, faster logistics for companies on both sides of the border and more efficient operations for border control authorities,” said Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport. “This new scanner is one of the many examples of how the Solidarity Lanes help keep our trade with Ukraine going – to the benefit of both economies.”

In the longer term, the Commissioner said, the EU is working on larger infrastructure investments through the Connecting Europe Facility, which will integrate Ukraine’s and Moldova’s transport systems into the EU’s TEN-T network.

