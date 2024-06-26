Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Altimmune, Inc. (ALT)

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 5, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Altimmune, Inc. (“Altimmune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALT) securities between December 1, 2023 and April 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On February 13, 2024, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that “a deeper examination of Altimmune’s data reveals a drug with little chance of competing against either the approved incumbents or the other GLP-1 agonists progressing through clinical trials.” The report further stated that Altimmune’s weight loss drug was “not good enough” to compete with Ozempic or Mounjaro, which have “demonstrated superior weight-loss on a comparable basis, with the added benefit of controlling blood-sugar (which pemvidutide does not).”

On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $1.94, or 18.7%, to close at $8.46 per share on February 13, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 29, 2024, Bloomberg reported that Guggenheim Securities had downgraded Altimmune’s stock to neutral from buy, stating that that the opportunity to successfully fund pemvidutide’s future as a treatment for obesity through a strategic partnership was “growing increasingly tenuous.”

On this news, Altimmune’s stock price fell $0.87, or 12%, to close at $6.39 per share on April 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Altimmune overstated the potential for pemvidutide to stand out from competing GLP-1 agonists based on the drug’s efficacy and tolerability results observed in the MOMENTUM Trial; (2) accordingly, the MOMENTUM Trial results were less significant to pemvidutide’s clinical, commercial, and competitive prospects than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants had overstated Altimmune’s prospects for finding a strategic partner to develop pemvidutide; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

