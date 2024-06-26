Digital Biomarkers Market Trends 2023: Advancements in Biomarkers Pushing the Industry to Surpass $14.7 Billion by 2032

Digital Biomarkers Market 2032

Digital biomarkers market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

Growth of the global digital biomarkers market size is majorly driven by high presence of market players who manufacture digital biomarkers, and technological advancements for development.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Digital Biomarkers Market by Type (Wearable, Mobile Application, Software, and Others), Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Sleep and Movement Disease, Neurological Disorders, and Others), and End User (Healthcare Companies, Hospitals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global digital biomarkers market was valued at $2.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 21.3% from 2023 to 2032.

Digital biomarkers are physiological, behavioral, or clinical markers that may be measured and studied using digital technology. Digital biomarkers market are further subdivided into active and passive biomarkers. Active digital biomarkers are gathered during prompted actions. They are captured and generated by smartphones, tablets, and other devices when a person interacts with the device in response to an active prompt.

By type, the digital biomarkers market size is classified into wearable, mobile application, software, and others (sensor, card and implantable). The wearable segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in number of product approvals for wearable and rise in adoption of wearable digital biomarker by population.

By application, the digital biomarkers market size is classified into cardiovascular disease, sleep and movement disease, neurological disorders, and others (respiratory diseases, diabetes, psychiatric and musculoskeletal disorders). The cardiovascular disease segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and high in number of product provision of digital biomarkers for cardiovascular disease monitoring and diagnosis.

By clinical practice, the digital biomarkers market share is classified into monitoring, diagnostic and prognostic. The monitoring segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in adoption of digital biomarkers for monitoring purpose and hogh presence of manufacturers who manufactures digital biomarkers for monitoring.

By end user, the digital biomarkers market analysis is classified into healthcare companies, hospitals, and others (payers and patients). The healthcare companies segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in number of clinical trials and research activities using digital biomarkers by healthcare companies.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Koneksahealth, ActiGraph LLC, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Empatica, Brainomix, Clario, Feel Therapeutics, Sonde Health, Inc., Amgen Inc., AliveCor

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

The 2023 recession has negatively impacted the global digital biomarkers market, resulting in hiring freezes, budget cuts, or reductions in the workforce. These constraints are projected to limit the availability of skilled personnel to deploy and manage the digital healthcare system.

However, the global digital biomarkers market is expected to recover from the negative impact of the recession as demand for new treatment options for chronic diseases rises.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝-

Based on application, the cardiovascular diseases segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global digital biomarkers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Due to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increased awareness among the public regarding digital biomarkers for cardiac diseases. However, the diabetes segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2032. Due to the rising prevalence of diabetes.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐-

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, holding nearly half of the global digital biomarkers market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high presence of digital biomarker manufacturers in North America and the rising prevalence of chronic disease. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 22.3% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to the rising number of geriatric populations, it is more susceptible to chronic diseases, and an increase in awareness among people regarding digital biomarkers.

