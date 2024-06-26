Woodside Credit to Join Cruisin' for a Cure 2024

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodside Credit, the leader in exotic and classic vehicle financing, is proud to announce its participation as a sponsor in the Cruisin' for a Cure event on September 28th, 2024, at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA. Gathering together car enthusiasts for a worthy cause, this significant event seeks to raise awareness and funds for prostate cancer research.

Cruisin' for a Cure is one of the largest single-day charity car shows in the nation, dedicated to raising awareness and support for prostate cancer. The forthcoming event promises a day filled with excitement, community engagement, and a shared commitment to a vital cause.

Event Details:

Date: September 28th, 2024

Time: 7 AM - 5 PM

Location: OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa, CA

Guests can anticipate an array of exciting activities, from car displays and vendor stalls to live entertainment. The occasion will feature complimentary prostate screenings with a blood test, underscoring its dedication to health promotion and prostate cancer research advocacy.

Woodside Credit is honored to participate in this year's Cruisin' for a Cure, continuing its tradition of supporting community-driven events. Last year, Woodside Credit's booth attracted hundreds of visitors, offering insights into classic car financing and interactive experiences for car enthusiasts.

Cruisin' for a Cure has grown tremendously since its inception, becoming a nationwide beloved event for car enthusiasts. An incredible assortment of vintage and custom cars are on display at the event, serving as a fundraiser for prostate cancer research. Over the years, it has attracted thousands of participants and raised substantial funds for the cause.

The event caters to a diverse audience, particularly affluent car enthusiasts and collectors who appreciate the artistry and engineering of classic cars. Cruisin' for a Cure provides a unique opportunity for these individuals to indulge in their passion while contributing to a meaningful cause.

Woodside Credit is committed to supporting community events and charitable initiatives. The company is honored to be part of Cruisin' for a Cure 2024 and looks forward to contributing to its success. Join the company in Costa Mesa on September 28th to celebrate classic cars, support prostate cancer research, and experience the camaraderie of the car enthusiast community.

Woodside Credit invites everyone to attend Cruisin' for a Cure and visit the company’s booth to learn more about unique financing options for classic and collector vehicles. Discover how low-payment programs, terms up to 180 months, and expert curation can assist. Use the classic car loan calculator on the company’s website to explore financing options.

For more information about Woodside Credit’s participation in the event and to explore our financing options, visit Woodside Credit’s Website.

About Woodside Credit:

Woodside Credit specializes in providing financing for classic and collector vehicles. With a 20-year history in Southern California, we are known for offering the lowest payments in America and have built a strong reputation through our commitment to the communities we serve. Partnering with industry leaders like Barrett-Jackson, the company remains a trusted resource for car enthusiasts nationwide.

