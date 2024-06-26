Automotive Plastics Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants BASF, Adient, Owens Corning
The Automotive Plastics market size is estimated to increase by USD 45.7 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 33.2 Billion. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Plastics Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The Automotive Plastics market size is estimated to increase by USD 45.7 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 33.2 Billion.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Adient plc (Ireland), Magna International, Inc. (Canada), Momentive Performance Materials, Inc. (United States), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Dow, Inc. (United States), Borealis AG (Austria), Hanwha Azdel Inc. (South Korea), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Lear Corporation (United States), Owens Corning (United States), Quadrant AG (Switzerland), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Others
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Automotive Plastics Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Definition:
The Automotive Plastics market includes the production and use of plastic materials in various components and parts within automobiles. These plastics are utilized for their lightweight properties, durability, design flexibility, and ability to meet stringent safety and performance standards in the automotive industry. Automotive plastics are used in interior components, exterior body parts, under-the-hood applications, electrical components, and structural elements.
Market Trends:
• Increasing adoption of lightweight plastics to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle emissions.
• Growing demand for plastics in electric vehicles (EVs) due to their role in battery casings, lightweight structures, and thermal management systems.
• Development of high-performance plastics with enhanced properties such as heat resistance, impact strength, and recyclability.
Market Drivers:
• Stringent emissions regulations driving automotive manufacturers to adopt lightweight materials like plastics.
• Global efforts to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicle weight, boosting demand for lightweight plastics.
• Consumer demand for stylish, comfortable, and technologically advanced vehicles influencing the use of plastics in automotive interiors.
Market Opportunities:
• Opportunities in the increasing production and adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles requiring lightweight, durable, and heat-resistant plastics.
• Growth potential in advanced manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing and injection molding for complex plastic components.
• Demand for environmentally friendly and recyclable plastics to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences.
Market Challenges:
• Meeting rigorous safety, durability, and performance standards required for automotive applications.
• Challenges in recycling complex automotive plastics and meeting sustainability goals.
• Initial investment and development costs associated with new plastic formulations and manufacturing processes.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Automotive Plastics market segments by Types: Polypropylene, Polyurethanes, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, High density polyethylene, Others
Detailed analysis of Automotive Plastics market segments by Applications: Exterior, Interior, Under Bonnet
Regional Analysis for Automotive Plastics Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
