Product Engineering Services Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Major Giants IBM, Cognizant, Accenture
Stay up to date with Product Engineering Services Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
The Product Engineering Services market size is estimated to increase by USD 2445.8 Billion at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2030. The Current market value is pegged at USD 1363.76 Billion. Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Product Engineering Services Market 2024-2030. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
The report includes historic market data from 2024 to 2030.
The Major Players Covered in this Report: HCL Technologies (India), IBM (United States), Capgemini (France), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Accenture (Ireland), Altran (France), Infosys (India), DXC Technology (United States), Happiest Minds (India), Akka Technologies (France), Alten (France), AVL (Austria), NeST Digital (India), Mphasis (India), Cognizant (United States)
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share, and contact information of various regional, international, and local vendors of Product Engineering Services Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with international vendors based on reliability, quality, and modernism in technology.
Definition:
The Product Engineering Services market encompasses the provision of services related to the design, development, testing, and maintenance of software and hardware products. These services include concept development, system architecture, product design, prototyping, product lifecycle management, and post-deployment support. The market serves a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, healthcare, IT, consumer electronics, and industrial manufacturing.
Market Trends:
• Increased adoption of digital technologies such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing in product engineering.
• Growing implementation of Agile and DevOps methodologies to enhance product development efficiency and reduce time-to-market.
• Rising emphasis on sustainable product design and environmentally friendly engineering practices.
Market Drivers:
• Rapid advancements in technology driving the need for continuous product innovation and development.
• Companies seeking to differentiate their products through advanced features and innovative designs.
• Growing customer demand for personalized and customized products.
Market Opportunities:
• Development of products leveraging emerging technologies such as 5G, blockchain, and augmented reality (AR).
• Opportunities in the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles and smart manufacturing technologies.
• Growth in demand for engineering services in the healthcare sector, particularly for medical devices and healthtech solutions.
Market Challenges:
• Shortage of skilled engineers and specialists in emerging technologies.
• Increasing complexity in product development due to integration of multiple technologies and components.
• Ensuring data security and protection of intellectual property in collaborative engineering environments.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
In-depth analysis of Product Engineering Services market segments by Types: Software Engineering Services, Hardware Engineering Services, Embedded Systems Engineering, Mechanical Engineering Services, Electrical Engineering Services, Systems Engineering, Prototyping and Testing Services
Detailed analysis of Product Engineering Services market segments by Applications: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
Regional Analysis for Product Engineering Services Market:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2019-2023
Base year – 2023
Forecast period** – 2024 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]
**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, and product services of key players.
