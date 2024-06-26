Paperclip Releases New Version of Virtual Client Folder With Better Security, Ease of Use

Paperclip upgrades its flagship enterprise content management solution, VCF

HACKENSACK, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paperclip, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCPJ) announced a new, improved version of its enterprise content management solution, Virtual Client Folder (VCF). Version 2.7 includes top level security measures, improved user interface, and new functionality to meet user demands.



VCF, originally launched in 1991 as Paperclip’s first product, has been the leading content management solution for the insurance and financial sector for decades. Today, VCF is an integral piece of the content supply chain for many household brands.

“Paperclip is focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, which is why we listened closely to user needs when creating this new version of VCF,” said William Weiss, CEO of Paperclip. “VCF 2.7 will further enhance efficiency and user experience to make document management easier than ever before. For those looking for a better content management solution, now is the time to check out VCF.”

VCF provides a complete imaging and document management solution for the desktop, departmental workgroup, or an entire organization. Among its core features are browser-based document scanning, an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to upload documents to a folder, print-to-TIFF capture, and secure exchange of documents.

Version 2.7 includes a new 2-Step authentication option that provides stronger security for your account by requiring a second step of verification via an authenticator app. It also features an improved desktop GUI that makes for easier viewing and organization. The new version also gives users the ability to re-open a viewed document after the user session expires, creating better continuity while still enabling security measures.

For a full overview of Version 2.7 features and functions, visit our website.

Paperclip VCF is part of the full portfolio of content management and data security solutions:

Internet eXpress Electronic Document Exchange

eM4 Encrypted Email

Mojo Data Capture and Transcription

SAFE Searchable Encryption

SIGN Secure e-Signature



Learn more about VCF and other Paperclip solutions at paperclip.com.

About Paperclip Inc.

With over three decades of customer-centric innovation, Paperclip is a proven strategic partner that continues to revolutionize data security, content supply chain, and document management for Fortune 1000 companies worldwide. Every second of every day, Paperclip solutions securely process, transcribe, store, and communicate our client’s most sensitive content, such as PII, PHI, NPI, and corporate IP. Paperclip enables enterprises to harness the power of their data without ever sacrificing security. As a trusted leader, Paperclip continues to innovate, adapt and excel within a rapidly changing digital world. Learn more at www.paperclip.com.

CONTACT

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

Paperclip, Inc.

(585) 727-0983

mbrandow@paperclip.com