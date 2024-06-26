Lee, TDEC Announce $1.3 Million for City of Rocky Top Water Improvements

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers today announced a $1.3 million loan for the City of Rocky Top to improve water infrastructure.

The loan is one of two approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority, with loans for the City of Rocky Top and the City of Cookeville totaling $6.8 million.

“These loans deliver on necessary improvements to strengthen Tennessee’s water resources,” Lee said. “I commend local leaders and administrators of this program for overseeing this vital work.”

“Reliable water infrastructure is crucial to maintaining a high standard of living for Tennesseans,” Salyers said. “I am pleased to see this funding support Rocky Top and grateful for our partnership with local officials.”

The City of Rocky Top loan comes from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program. This project is a green project based on eligibility requirements established by EPA, with at least 20 percent of the total project cost dedicated to eligible green components. It will address infiltration and inflow corrections, rehabilitating 33,000 linear feet of sewer lines and associated manholes. The loan has a 20-year term at 1.24 percent interest.

Through the State Revolving Fund Loan Program, communities, utility districts, and water and wastewater authorities can obtain loans with lower interest rates than through private financing. These low interest rate loans can vary from zero percent to below market rate, based on each community’s economic health.

This fiscal year, TDEC has awarded $54,108,182 in drinking water loans and $85,350,843 in clean water loans to meet the state’s infrastructure needs. During fiscal year 2023, TDEC awarded $47,345,000 in drinking water loans and $64,095,945 in clean water loans for a total of $111,440,945.

Tennessee’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $2 billion in low-interest loans since its inception in 1987. The state’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan Program has awarded more than $300 million in low-interest loans since its inception in 1996.