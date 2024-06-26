Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Girl Gig Review DineLA Restaurant Week

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Girl Gig; Mom and Me Lunch and DineLA Restaurant Week. To learn more visit www.HowWePartyforGood.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Companies that retain Recruiting for Good for search; find talented professionals with positive values, and placements help us fund The Sweetest Gigs preparing kids for tomorrow's jobs www.RecruitingforGood.com Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest dining gift cards www.LovetoDineinLA.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Dine at The Sweetest Brunch Spots in LA and Support Girl Causes? Join The Rosé Social Club. www.TheRoséSocialClub.com

Staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for exceptionally talented kids to learn sweet skills, success habits and positive values

The Sweetest Girl Gig Ever, Share Lunch with Mom, and Review DineLA Restaurant Week!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.Recruiting for Good is sponsoring The Sweetest Girl Gig; Mom and Me Lunch during DineLA Restaurant Week Recruiting for Good chooses The Sweetest Restaurants to review, and sponsors Mom and Me lunches.Girl in 5th or 6th grade writes a foodie review. When the girl does a great job; the girl gets hired for another sweet gig.According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good, "Our sweet foodie gig is perfectly designed for exceptionally talented girls, who are responsible, have positive values, love creative writing; and make mom proud!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a lasting impact in girls' lives. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!For the last four years, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs for Exceptionally Talented Kids teaching sweet skills, positive values, and success habits. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Preparing Talented Kids for Tomorrow's Jobs!Recruiting for Good creates unique meaningful fulfilling gigs for exceptionally talented girls who land a spot on our leadership mentoring program; Girls Design Tomorrow.The Rosé Social Club established in LA to reward women who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; the sweetest dining experiences. Members enjoy gift cards to The Sweetest Restaurants in Brentwood, and gift cards for The Sweetest Brunch Spots. The Rosé Social Club Members also earn VIP tickets to LA's Best Wine & Food Festivals. To learn more visit www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Paris to LALove to party for good? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes, before December 1st, 2024. And enter drawing to win a sweet trip for two; 5 Days to Party at The Sweetest 2025 Wine & Food Festival in Paradise Island, The Bahamas www.5DaystoParty.com

InaMinute is an Exceptionally Talented 12-YearOld Girl whose video inspired Mom and Me Lunch; she is participating in Girls Design Tomorrow leadership program!