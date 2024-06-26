Legion’s Newfoundland and Labrador Command sparks momentous repatriation and commemoration

An emotional homecoming a century later… and a memorial’s 100th anniversary

OTTAWA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion’s Newfoundland and Labrador Command is now bracing for what will be another highly emotional commemorative event, after recently helping repatriate the remains of an unknown Newfoundland soldier back home from France.

“I am deeply moved by the actions of our comrades at Newfoundland and Labrador (NL) Command,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President. “Their vision and persistence in making this happen will have an enduring and positive impact in that province and also touches citizens from across Canada and beyond.”

In May, a special delegation traveled from Canada to France to receive the remains of an unknown First World War soldier from Newfoundland who served at Beaumont-Hamel in France; at a time when that province was a separate dominion of the British Empire and not yet part of Canada.

“Many Canadians would be unfamiliar with the degree of sacrifice made during that war by a comparatively large contingent of soldiers from this region,” says Berkley Lawrence, Immediate Past President of NL Command and First Vice President of the Legion’s Dominion Command. A veteran himself, and deeply moved by the repatriation event, Lawrence says witnessing the act of receiving the remains of the unknown soldier from the French military, touched him to the core.

“I was feeling all kinds of emotions even more deeply than I knew I would,” he says. “I still am.” Lawrence’s own grandfather served during the First World War including during the Battle of the Somme and later in Gueudecourt, in northern France, where a memorial now stands in honour of Newfoundland soldiers.

On July 1, the unknown soldier will be interred at the refurbished Newfoundland National War Memorial which will be rededicated to mark its 100th anniversary. These events were planned and are being executed in close partnership with all levels of government and additional supporters.

A challenging dual project in the works for several years, the idea was that of former NL Command President and veteran Frank Sullivan. He believed there was a need to honour all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians who served, some of whom remain unknown – and are resting elsewhere in the world.

“I really felt it was important to Newfoundland and Labrador, and our country, to ensure we never forget the sacrifices made by a significant part of our province’s population during both world wars, up until joining Canada in 1949,” he explains. Sullivan says the unknown soldier will symbolize all those from the province who gave their lives serving in all branches of the military and in respective support services. “Descendants and supporters of those who served, died and lie in “Known unto God” graves will now be able to pay their respects in person at our National War Memorial,” he says.

Sullivan worked closely with Lawrence and others to help orchestrate elements of the repatriation and the upcoming commemoration. That province’s national war memorial honours the collective sacrifices and service of all those from Newfoundland and Labrador who have served.

The unknown soldier will lie in state in the East Block Lobby of the Confederation Building in St. John’s from June 28-30 and the public is invited to pay their respects. On July 1, Memorial Day in NL, the unknown soldier will be laid to rest at the Newfoundland National War Memorial site. The rededication of the refurbished memorial which overlooks the harbour at the site of the annual Memorial Day service, will take place at the same time.

