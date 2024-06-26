Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics Announce 2024 Best of Sensors Winners

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Questex ’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics announced the winners of the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards during a special awards ceremony. The Best of Sensors Awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The award recipients were selected by a panel of expert judges based on the products or individual’s value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses, as well as the uniqueness of the design. The awards ceremony took place at Sensors Converge.



Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics said, “Congratulations to the Class of 2024 Best of Sensors Awards winners. For over two decades we have been highlighting the top innovations, individuals, and companies in the sensors industry and the submissions this year were incredible. This year’s winners showcase the outstanding excellence taking place in the industry today.”

The 2024 Product Innovation Award winners:

AI/Machine Learning: Lam Research Equipment Intelligence® Solutions by Lam Research

Automotive/Autonomous: Sonair - a Breakthrough 3D Ultrasonic Sensor for Autonomous Robotics by Sonair

Cleantech/Sustainability: LAYER®Vault by Dracula Technologies

Connectivity: Blecon: Enabling Sensor IoT Connectivity with Bluetooth Low Energy by Blecon

Edge Technology: Visual Servoing Using AI at the Edge with the MAX78000 Microcontroller by Analog Devices

Embedded Computing: Snapdragon X Elite Platform by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Industrial & Manufacturing: Next Generation High Precision 6DoF Inertial Sensor for Industrial Applications by Murata Electronics

IoT: NOVELDA X7 Ultra-Low Power Presence Sensor by Novelda AS

MEMS: World’s First Navigation Grade, Multi-Axis, Chip Scale MEMs 3 Axis Accelerometer by MEI Micro, Inc.

Medical & Wearables: ZenVoice Bone: Ultimate Deep Noise Reduction Algorithm For TWS Earbuds by AiZip & Bosch

Optical & Imaging: VD55G1 camera sensor by STMicroelectronics

Power: EnerCera rechargeable battery by NGK Insulators, LTD.

The 2024 Individual Award finalists:

Executive of the Year: Alissa M. Fitzgerald, PhD, Founder and CEO, AMFitzgerald

Woman of the Year: Rosa Chow, Vice President of Software Engineering, TDK Corporation

Rising Star of the Year: Charlotte Savage-Pollock, Founder & CIO, HaiLa Technologies Inc.

Startup of the Year: HaiLa Technologies, Inc.

Company of the Year: Microchip Technology

For more information about Sensors Converge 2024, visit sensorsconverge.com . The event will return to Silicon Valley for its 40th Anniversary on June 24-26, 2025 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Stay connected with Sensors Converge on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , and X .

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start in 1986 bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Fierce Electronics, Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Sonal Patel

Sensors Converge

sonal@sonal.io