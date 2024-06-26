Vancouver, Canada’s Highly Anticipated Cultural Destination, Oakridge Park, Announces the “Oakridge Summer Social,” its Special Summer Series for the Community

The Inaugural Oakridge Summer Social Celebrates Canada Day with the Announcement of Latest Canadian Retailers Set to Open at the World-Class Destination in Spring 2025







Rendering Courtesy of Oakridge Park

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakridge Park , Canada’s largest redevelopment endeavour in partnership with QuadReal Property Group and Westbank , continues to define itself as Vancouver’s highly anticipated cultural hub with the announcement of its Oakridge Summer Social, a dynamic summer event series. Beginning on July 4 and running through September 2, 2024, the series will celebrate Oakridge Park’s cultural offerings and experiences focusing on family, community, arts, and wellness.

The Oakridge Summer Social will be an annual, seasonal event series for the community, after Oakridge Park’s opening in 2025. This year, the events will take place at the Oakridge Park x Pac Rim Patio, located at 1067 West Cordova Street, next to the Oakridge Park Gallery in Downtown Vancouver. Inspired by Oakridge Park’s vision of weaving nature into the lives of its guests and being the cultural anchor for our community, the Patio will be transformed into an immersive garden featuring custom floral displays and lush greenery, following the Oakridge Garden Club theme. A picnic-themed menu will be offered daily from 11:30am to 8pm during the summer.

To kick off the Oakridge Summer Social series, Oakridge Park celebrates the best in Canadian retail. Arc’teryx, Aritzia, BC Liquor, Canada Goose, GreenTee Golf Shop, Harry Rosen, Lululemon and Safeway will be among many brands available to shop at the world-class destination next Spring.

Events taking place during the series, and are open to the public, include:

On July 4, 5, 11 and 12, 2024, Oakridge Park will host Wimbledon Happy Hours (4-7pm daily). Attendees will be invited to watch match recaps and replays in the tennis-inspired environment. Specialty menu items, such as Pimm’s Cup and Strawberries & Cream will also be available for a limited time at the Wimbledon-themed pop-up bar. Cinema in the Park : Oakridge Park invites guests and cinephiles to enjoy a four-week series of film screenings hosted at the Patio. Reservations are required with proceeds benefitting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Screenings will take place every Friday from July 12 to August 2, starting at 8:30pm.

: Oakridge Park invites guests and cinephiles to enjoy a four-week series of film screenings hosted at the Patio. Reservations are required with proceeds benefitting BC Children’s Hospital Foundation. Screenings will take place every Friday from July 12 to August 2, starting at 8:30pm. Family Summer Portraits: From Friday, August 16 to Sunday, August 18, 2024 and Friday August 30 to Monday, September 2, 2024, Oakridge Park will offer a unique portrait experience where guests will have the opportunity to bring their families for an end-of-summer portrait session. The set will recreate one of the beautiful, natural public environments that has been planned for the development.



“The Oakridge Summer Social is designed for Vancouverites to kick off the season by celebrating the distinctive beauty of Vancouver, with a focus on wellness, nature, and cultural harmony,” says Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Canadian Retail at QuadReal Property Group. “The team at Oakridge Park is creating an unforgettable experience for the community by establishing itself as the city’s go-to place for unique events and activities. We look forward to welcoming everyone to celebrate the best of what Oakridge Park has to offer, this summer, and for years to come.”

Spanning 28 acres, Oakridge Park is set to open in Spring 2025 and will feature best-in-class retail, living and office space, a community centre, the largest library on Vancouver’s West Side, a nine-acre park, a one-kilometre running loop, a senior and daycare centre and more.

With a sophisticated showcase of 100+ premier brands sprawled across 650,000 square feet including Alexander Wang, Arc’teryx, Aritzia, BC Liquor, Brunello Cucinelli, Bvlgari, Canada Goose, Chaumet, Chow Thai Fook, Christian Louboutin, David Yurman, GreenTee Golf Shop, Harry Rosen, Jacob & Co., Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Maison Margiela, Max Mara, Miu Miu, Moncler, Prada, Rolex, Safeway, TAG Heuer, TUDOR, Tiffany & Co., and Versace (with more to be unveiled leading up to the opening), Oakridge Park is destined to become a bustling cultural hub for visitors and tourists alike to live, work and play.



For more information about Oakridge Summer Social, visit experience.oakridgepark.com and follow @oakridgepark on Instagram for updates.

About Oakridge Park

Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank, Oakridge Park serves as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver and is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people’s lives — where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive sanctuary within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver's largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Comprising residential, retail, office, public realm, civic, and cultural components, Oakridge Park is a world-class, master-planned community. Once fully completed, it will offer a top-tier retail experience totaling 850,000 square feet with 140+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutiques stores, accommodations for over 6,000 residents through 3,000+ residences, 700,000 square feet of meticulously designed office space for over 3,000 creative economy professionals, one of Vancouver’s largest community centres and busiest libraries, six dynamic indoor and outdoor live-music venues, and will be home to the second Time Out Market in Canada. www.oakridgepark.com

Media Resources - Vancouver's Cultural Hub (oakridgepark.com)

About QuadReal Property Group

QuadReal Property Group is a global real estate investment, operating and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its assets under management are $73.8 billion. From its foundation in Canada as a full-service real estate operating company, QuadReal has expanded its capabilities to invest in equity and debt in both the public and private markets. QuadReal invests directly, via programmatic partnerships and through operating platforms in which it holds an ownership interest.

QuadReal seeks to deliver strong investment returns while creating sustainable environments that bring value to the people and communities it serves. Now and for generations to come.

QuadReal: Excellence lives here. www.quadreal.com

About Westbank

Westbank is a practice dedicated to the creation of inspiring environments. Established 30 years ago, we are a private company that concentrates primarily on large projects in our core cities of focus: Vancouver, Toronto, Seattle, Tokyo, and San Jose. As a global leader in net zero development and the co-owner of one of North America's largest district energy providers, we are committed to largescale net zero carbon initiatives. Our body of work includes residential, hotels, retail, creative workspace, district energy, affordable housing, exhibitions, and public art, with over $50 billion of projects completed or under development. As our practice has evolved, we have woven together an ecosystem of cultural enterprises, including restaurants, gyms, spas, music venues, private members clubs, fashion, dance schools and food halls. We bring this ecosystem to life through collaborations with some of the most talented artists, architects, designers, and entrepreneurs in the world. We look for every opportunity to strengthen the bonds that unite us – to bring people together and help build more inspiring, sustainable communities. Through these and other endeavours, our evolution continues as we become a cultural platform for the creative city. https://westbankcorp.com/

