Cohen Circle Announces Katelyn Johnson Has Joined as Managing Partner for Venture Division

New York, NY, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen Circle announced today that Katelyn Johnson has joined the team as a Managing Partner for its venture investing arm. With over a decade of investing experience, including the past six years at American Family Ventures, where she served as Managing Director, Katelyn brings deep expertise in the financial technology sector.

During her tenure at American Family Ventures, Katelyn invested in companies such as Tire Agent, Wyze, XP Health, Alix, vQuip, and Sana [MJ1] . She has also mentored at Harvard Business School Rock Center and Techstars. Previously, Katelyn was a medical device engineer. She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware.

In her role at Cohen Circle, Katelyn will leverage her fintech experience to lead new investments for the firm’s venture division, building on its prior success investing in companies like Maxwell, Curve, Duetti, Ocrolus, and Nova Credit.

“We welcome Kate to the Cohen Circle team. With her significant and successful investment history she will certainly add to our fintech investment strategy," said Betsy Cohen, Co-Founder and Chairman of the firm.

Katelyn’s appointment follows the recent hiring of Chris Ferris in January, Cohen Circle’s new Head of Investor Relations and Capital Formation.

“I am extremely excited to be combining my decade of fintech venture experience alongside the Cohen Circle team’s deep fintech market knowledge and extensive connections. Together, we will continue to support innovative fintech companies trailblazing in the industry," said Katelyn Johnson.

About Cohen Circle

Cohen Circle is an investment firm founded by financial services pioneers, Betsy Cohen and her son Daniel Cohen. Since 2015, the firm has provided transformative capital to late stage fintech growth companies. Today, we make investments across the capital structure in the fintech, technology, and impact spaces.



Our decades-long experience as founders, operators, and innovators uniquely positions us to capitalize and transform companies through our significant networks and expertise. For more information visit cohencircle.com.

Media Contact: