Athli App Announces Expansion with the Addition of Three New Trainers

Athli is expanding its fitness offerings with new plans from Bente Strøm, Felicia Lindkvist, and Maisie-Rose Seltzer-Eade

BOSTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athli, the women's fitness app founded by celebrity trainer Linn Löwes, is thrilled to announce the launch of three new trainers this month. Bente Strøm, Felicia Lindvkist, and Maisie-Rose Seltzer-Eade will join the Athli team, each bringing their distinctive styles and training programs to the platform. The Athli app is owned by Appex Group Inc.



Starting this month, Athli users will have access to exclusive fitness plans designed by these expert trainers, enhancing the variety and quality of workout options available on the app. Each trainer will debut with two tailored fitness plans, providing fresh and engaging content to meet the diverse needs of women seeking effective and enjoyable exercise routines.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bente Strøm, Felicia Lindkvist, and Maisie-Rose Seltzer-Eade to the Athli family this month,” said Linn Löwes, founder and lead trainer of Athli. “Bringing on more female trainers has always been a dream of mine. With their diverse expertise and backgrounds, we can better cater to a broader audience. By expanding our team, we can offer more variety of training options, ensuring that each of our clients can find a program that resonates with their individual needs and goals. We are excited to see the positive impact Bente, Felicia, and Maisie-Rose will have on our community and look forward to the fresh perspectives and energy they will bring to Athli.”

“We are thrilled to officially welcome three new trainers to the Athli App.” said Karetha Strand, CEO of Appex. "Their arrival brings distinctive fitness expertise to our community, and strengthens Appex’s mission of bringing innovative fitness experiences to our users. Both Athli and Appex are delighted to have these world-class trainers as a part of the team. Welcome Bente, Felicia and Maisie!”

The addition of these trainers not only increases the range and variety of fitness programs available on the Athli app, but also introduces new workout styles to keep the content fresh. This move aligns with Athli's mission to provide a comprehensive fitness experience tailored to the evolving needs of women everywhere.

About Athli:

Athli is a women's fitness app owned by Appex Group Inc. and founded by celebrity trainer Linn Löwes. The app offers a wide range of features, including gym and home workout plans, pregnancy programs, step tracking, nutrition guidance, instant and custom workouts, and more. Athli aims to be an all-in-one fitness solution for women, providing top-notch training and resources to help users achieve their health and fitness goals.

For more information about Athli and to explore the new training programs, visit https://www.athli.store/

Media Contact: