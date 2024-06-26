Respiratory oxygen delivery devices market size, share, revenue, trends and drivers for 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the respiratory oxygen delivery devices market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating further expansion from $13.56 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $15 billion in 2024, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% to $22.62 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.
The growth in the respiratory oxygen delivery devices market is due to the increasing prevalence of asthma. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest respiratory oxygen delivery devices market share. Major players in the respiratory oxygen delivery devices market include Medtronic plc, Air Liquide S.A., Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Segments
• By Product: Oxygen Masks, Nasal Cannula, Venturi Masks, Non-rebreather Masks, Bag Valve Masks, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Masks, Other Products
• By Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, Cystic Fibrosis, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia, Other Disease Applications
• By End-Use: Hospitals, Outpatient Facilities, Home Care
• By Geography: The global respiratory oxygen delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15662&type=smp
Respiratory oxygen delivery devices are medical tools designed to deliver oxygen to patients who require supplemental oxygen therapy to support their breathing. They are utilized to provide oxygen therapy to individuals with respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and other lung diseases, as well as those experiencing hypoxemia (low oxygen levels in the blood) due to various medical conditions or environmental factors.
Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-oxygen-delivery-devices-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Characteristics
3. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Trends And Strategies
4. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Size And Growth
……
27. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Respiratory Oxygen Delivery Devices Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Respiratory Disease Testing Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-disease-testing-global-market-report
Respiratory Protection Equipment Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-protection-equipment-global-market-report
Lower Respiratory Tract Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lower-respiratory-tract-therapeutics-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Medical Component Manufacturing Market Growth Forecast 2023-2027