DigiKey Debuts City Digital Season 4 Video Series Focused on Artificial Intelligence

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced the release of Season 4 of the City Digital video series, “AI in the Smart World,” sponsored by Molex and STMicroelectronics. The new season of the three-episode series will explore different aspects of artificial intelligence (AI) integration, from infrastructure and transportation to environmental monitoring and public services.

Season 4 also highlights AI and the transformative role it plays in shaping modern cities. Today’s hardware and software innovations will power the integration of AI into tomorrow’s urban fabric, with an aim to enhance efficiency, sustainability and quality of life.

“The use cases of AI in smart cities are just starting to scratch the surface and will play a crucial role in creating smarter, more sustainable and livable cities,” said Josh Mickolio, technology business development manager for DigiKey. “Our partnership with suppliers like Molex and STMicroelectronics provides engineers and designers with access to the newest technologies and components to build the devices and systems that will propel smart cities into the future.”

"We are excited to be participating in this exceptional video series once again," said Fred Bell, VP of global distribution at Molex. "AI is transforming the world, and this first episode provides great insight into how this impacts infrastructure, as well as providing an ideal platform to showcase the work that Molex is doing in this space."

“STMicroelectronics cultivates a full-fledged ecosystem that empowers every aspect of the edge, from the precision of our sensors, microcontrollers and microprocessors to developers’ support through comprehensive software tools,” said Louis Gobin, product marketing engineer at STMicroelectronics. “We enable smarter, more efficient and highly responsive environments, bringing intelligence to the very edge and enabling the creation of seamless edge AI applications. This commitment positions ST at the forefront of the industry, driving the future where edge AI is not just a possibility, but a tangible reality enhancing everyday experiences."

The first of three videos in the series, “The Intelligent Backbone,” examines the crucial role of AI in modernizing urban infrastructure. From smart buildings equipped with AI-driven energy systems to the deployment of intelligent traffic control and the use of AI in monitoring critical infrastructure, this episode reveals how AI is becoming the backbone of efficient and sustainable urban living.

The second video, “On the Move,” will explore how AI is revolutionizing the way people and goods move through their environments. Advancements in autonomous vehicles, smart traffic management systems and AI-powered public transit demonstrate how these technologies can make transportation safer, faster and more environmentally friendly.

The third and final video, “The Responsive City,” will explore AI's role in enhancing public services and environmental monitoring. It covers AI’s potential influence on waste management, predictive maintenance of public utilities, and the ability to monitor and respond to environmental changes. The episode also highlights how AI will help in creating more responsive and adaptive urban environments.

To learn more about the video series “AI in the Smart World” and how DigiKey is supporting the rapidly changing smart city sector, visit the DigiKey website.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Laura Stengrim

DigiKey

+1 218-681-8000 ext. 14489

laura.stengrim@digikey.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58d0a826-a024-4757-a63f-e0d5727175fb