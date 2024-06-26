Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market Value is Expected to Reach USD 781 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 6.6% for 2024 to 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising demand for functional ingredients in the food and beverage industry is boosting sales of digestion-resistant maltodextrin (DRM). Widely used for its health benefits without altering taste or texture, DRM is popular in baked goods, beverages, and dairy items, meeting the increasing consumer demand for fiber-rich, low-calorie foods.

NEWARK, Del, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digestion resistant maltodextrin market value is estimated to total USD 567 million in 2024 and USD 781 million by 2034. Global demand for digestion resistant maltodextrin (DRM) will likely surge at a CAGR of 6.6% during the projection period.



Multiple factors are expected to stimulate growth of the DRM industry during the assessment period. One such prominent factor is the growing demand for functional foods and beverages across the world.

Consumers globally are becoming more health conscious, leading to high demand for food and beverages that offer functional benefits beyond basic nutrition. This is expected to fuel sales of digestion resistant maltodextrin as it is widely used in food products, sports drinks, and dietary supplements.

Leading food manufacturers are incorporating DRM into products to improve their nutritional profile, fiber content, and texture without altering taste. Thus, as the demand for functional foods and beverages continues to surge, so will growth prospects for the DRM industry.

Another key factor propelling industry growth is the surging popularity of low-calorie and low-sugar products. Similarly, widening applications of DRM in nutraceutical and dietary supplement sector will likely facilitate industry growth during the assessment period.

Key Takeaways from Market Report:

The global DRM market is set to total USD 781 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on source, corn-based segment is forecast to account for a value share of 25% in 2024.

in 2024. By application, food segment will likely dominate the industry, holding a share of 67% in 2024.

in 2024. Western Europe's digestion resistant maltodextrin market inflates steadily, reaching USD 54.3 million by 2033 from USD 31.6 million in 2023, fueled by a 5.6% CAGR

China is set to register a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Japan's Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Market will nearly double by 2033, fueled by a 6.2% CAGR, surging from USD 22 Million in 2023 to US$40 Million

Demand in the United States is projected to increase at 4.8% through 2034.

through 2034. Korea's digestion resistant maltodextrin market surges, jumping from US$9.65 million in 2022 to USD 21.59 million by 2033, fuelled by a steady 7.6% CAGR

“Growing consumer interest in functional foods and beverages is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for digestion resistant maltodextrin industry during the assessment period.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Growing Popularity of Specialty Carbohydrates in China Boosting Sales of Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin

The China digestion resistant maltodextrin market is poised to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Consumption of plant-based and natural products is growing rapidly in the Chinese market as a result of the health benefits associated with plant-based products and ingredients. Consumers are more aware and knowledgeable about their dietary habits, and they prefer chemical-free foods. As a result, when purchasing processed goods, these consumer behavior is influenced by the ingredients used and their effects. Digestion resistant maltodextrin is derived from plant-based sources, and as a result, consumers prefer it.

Who is Winning?

Roquette Freres S.A., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Grain Processing Corporation, WGC Co., Ltd., Kraft Heinz Company, Cargill Incorporated, and Archer Daniels Midland Company are few key manufacturers of digestion resistant maltodextrin listed in the report. Developing new solutions with multiple functionalities for different applications is becoming a key strategy for industry players globally.

Companies are also striving to reduce product prices to make them more accessible and affordable. Similarly, strategies like acquisitions, mergers, alliances, partnerships, and distribution agreements are becoming popular among players.

Industry Updates:

In April 2024, Ingredion Incorporated, a leading provider of high-performance plant-based ingredient solutions, announced LBB Specialties as the company’s exclusive channel partner in Canada and the United States for its personal care product portfolio.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global digestion resistant maltodextrin market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

Market Segments Covered in Digestion Resistant Maltodextrin Industry Analysis

By Source:

Corn-based

Wheat-based

Potato-based

Cassava-based

Others (Rice, Banana)



By Form:

Spray-dried Powder

Instantized/Agglomerated

By Application:

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-alcoholic Beverages

Food Breakfast Cereals Dairy Products Instant Puddings Margarines and Butters Salad Dressings Sauces Snack Foods Others

Nutraceuticals



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

