Blessing Platinum-Williams Launches Revolutionary Marriage Preparation Course
Serial Entrepreneur Draws from 13 Years of Marital Experience to Empower Women Through Her Course
"Marriage requires both parties to be submitted to Christ," Blessing says”WATFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blessing Platinum-Williams, wife and serial entrepreneur, is excited to announce the debut of her innovative course designed to empower women in their journey towards marriage. Drawing on 13 years of personal experience, Blessing aims to impart the invaluable wisdom she wishes she had received when embarking on her own marital journey.
— Ephesians 5:21
In her course, Blessing shares the profound insights she has gained through her marriage and personal growth. Having married young, she initially struggled with misconceptions about being a submissive wife, often neglecting her own aspirations in favor of supporting her husband.
The inspiration for the course stems from Blessing's personal journey, particularly her experience during the pandemic and overcoming postpartum depression. Reflecting on her early years, she realized the importance of self-development and nurturing one's dreams alongside marital responsibilities.
"I wish I had the guidance I offer in this course," says Blessing. "It's about loving yourself, understanding your worth, and recognizing what's healthy in a relationship without compromising your dreams."
A pivotal section of the course centers on holistic well-being through Christ, underscoring its significance in personal flourishing and, consequently, in marriage.
Since its debut on Udemy in May, Blessing's course has garnered exceptional acclaim, earning the platform's "highest rated" status with over 1,000 participants benefitting from its transformative insights.
Blessing Platinum-Williams' course is now available on Udemy, promising to equip women with the tools needed to nurture their personal growth, embrace self-love, and build thriving marriages. For more information and to enroll, visit [link to course].
Blessing Platinum-Williams
The Platinum-Williams Company Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Course Trailer