Twelfth meeting of the industry stakeholder platform on research and development support, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 4 July 2024

This is the twelfth in a series of regular meetings between regulators and representatives of industry stakeholder organisations. It addresses all areas of evidence generation along the medicine’s life-cycle and related to development support activities, such as scientific advice and qualification, as well as specifics for paediatric and orphan medicines.

This meeting will focus on:

  • development support offering for programme-specific evidence planning, including provision of scientific advice on paediatric developments and piloting of scientific advice on clinical trial design;
  • the implementation of the new fee regulation;
  • completion of onboarding of R&D processes onto the IRIS platform;
  • EMA survey focusing on early engagement meetings that foster innovation;
  • evidence planning for combination developments comprising of medicinal products with medical devices and/or companion diagnostics;
  • action plan to future-proofing the qualification of novel methodologies platform.

