Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Invanz, ertapenem, Date of authorisation: 18/04/2002, Revision: 26, Status: Authorised

Treatment of infections

Invanz was compared with ceftriaxone (another antibiotic) for the treatment of adults with community-acquired pneumonia (866 patients) and urinary tract infections (592 patients), and with a combination of piperacillin and tazobactam for the treatment of abdominal infections (655 patients), gynaecological infections (412 patients), skin and soft tissue infections (infections of the skin and the tissues just beneath the skin, 540 patients); and foot infections in diabetes patients (576 patients). In studies in children, Invanz was compared with ceftriaxone (for community-acquired pneumonia, 389 children) and with ticarcillin/clavulanate (for intra-abdominal infections, 105 children). The studies examined if the infection was cured after 7 to 28 days of treatment, depending on the type of infection.

Invanz was as effective as ceftriaxone or piperacillin/tazobactam for the treatment of abdominal infections, community-acquired pneumonia, gynaecological infections and foot infections in diabetes patients: Invanz was effective for 87 to 94% of patients compared with 83 to 92% for the comparator antibiotics. However, the data were not sufficient to support the use of Invanz in the treatment of urinary tract infections and skin and soft tissue infections, except foot ulcers in diabetes patients. In children, Invanz was as effective as the comparator antibiotics and had similar effectiveness to that in adults.

Prevention of infections after colorectal surgery

Invanz was compared with cefotetan for preventing infection after colorectal surgery. Effectiveness was measured as absence of infection 4 weeks after treatment, which involved 952 adults. Infection was absent in about 60% patients given Invanz compared with 49% of patients given cefotetan.