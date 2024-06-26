GINANCE Unveils $300K Ecosystem Incentive Program to Boost Adventure Monkey Community Growth

London, UK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GINANCE, an AI-driven Web3 gaming platform, has announced a new $300,000 Ecosystem Incentive Program designed to foster community expansion and attract new players to its flagship game, Adventure Monkey. This initiative aims to encourage existing players to actively grow their in-game tribes by inviting new participants and rewarding them with enticing incentives.

The incentive program, running for a 15-day period starting June 22, provides an innovative approach to player engagement and retention. Under this scheme, players who successfully invite new users to upgrade their characters will receive an additional 5% reward based on the upgrade costs incurred by their invitees. This strategy not only incentivizes current players but also enhances the overall gaming ecosystem by integrating fresh participants into the GINANCE community.





Jude, the community manager of GINANCE, expressed excitement about the launch of the new incentive program, stating that Adventure Monkey has already attracted a substantial player base. With this new initiative, GINANCE aims to further enhance community growth and player engagement. The program is designed to reward existing players for expanding their tribes, which Jude believes will foster a more dynamic and interconnected gaming environment.

Adventure Monkey, known for its integration of AI and Web3 technologies, offers a unique gaming experience where players can enjoy AI-generated narratives and immersive interactions. The game allows users to engage in various adventures, earn rewards, and now, through this incentive program, benefit from their community-building efforts.

The $300,000 Ecosystem Incentive Program underscores GINANCE's commitment to fostering a robust and active player base while continuously innovating within the GameFi space. As the company targets expanding its ecosystem, this initiative marks a significant step towards achieving broader community participation and enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Players and enthusiasts can find more details about the program and participate by visiting the official GINANCE website and following their social media channels for regular updates.

About GINANCE

GINANCE is an AI-powered Web3 gaming creation and publishing platform dedicated to building a mutually beneficial ecosystem for game developers and players worldwide. By leveraging unique project launch mechanisms and user participation incentive programs, GINANCE aims to drive innovation and growth in the GameFi sector. With its flagship game, Adventure Monkey, GINANCE continues to set new standards in the integration of AI and blockchain technology within the gaming industry.

For more information, visit GINANCE and follow their updates on Twitter and Telegram.

