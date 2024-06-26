Home Deals with Damon Unveils the Ultimate Mosquito Repellent Solution for Summer Fun and Family Safety

Burbank, CA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Damon Frank, host of the popular YouTube channel “Home Deals with Damon,” is happy to announce the release of his comprehensive review of the PIC Portable Mosquito Repellent, which will help families find the most effective and safe solution during mosquito-heavy seasons.

With frequent news headlines highlighting growing health concerns related to mosquitoes, especially as warmer temperatures from climate change extend their season, finding effective protection has become increasingly important. While no solution can offer complete protection from mosquito bites, Damon’s new product review provides families with strategies and tools to significantly reduce mosquito exposure, prevent itchy bites, and minimize the nuisance these pests cause. Now, you can enjoy your time outdoors with greater peace of mind.

“Faced with a mosquito nightmare last year, I was determined to find an effective solution for home entertaining that did not rely on harmful insecticides,” said Damon. “My review highlights the product’s compact design, 60-hour protection, and use of botanical oils, underscoring its ease of use, rechargeability, and safety for kids and pets.”

Instead of relying on traditional synthetic insecticides, Damon explains that with the PIC Portable Mosquito Repellent, families can create a 15-foot zone of repellency using essential oils. This makes it ideal for use around children and pets. The home solution expert also details how the top mosquito repellent is easily rechargeable via its included USB cord and can provide an area of protection against mosquitoes within just 10 minutes.

With the convenience of its compact size, Damon’s review shows how the PIC Portable Mosquito Repellent is the ideal companion for families during backyard activities like BBQ’s, pool parties, hiking, camping, or fishing trips and can be easily attached to backpacks or tents due to its built-in carabiner. He states, “It’s easy to use and offers great on-the-go coverage for camping, hiking, or just hanging around the backyard.”

To further assure families of the product’s reliability and effectiveness, “Home Deals with Damon” explains how the innovative mosquito repellent has been awarded the PTPA (Parent Tested Parent Approved) Seal of Approval after passing a rigorous testing and approval process from parents nationwide. “Consumers are looking for an objective third-party endorsement to help them purchase products from brands they can trust,” stated PTPA Founder and CEO Sharon Vindenne. Our widely recognized seal of approval helps families identify trusted, award-winning products in today’s fiercely competitive market.”

To help families quickly and easily access the protection they need for a safe and enjoyable outdoor experience, the leading portable mosquito repellent is available for purchase at your local Walmart, Walmart.com, or Amazon. You can conveniently have it shipped to your door in time for your next outdoor BBQ or gathering with friends.

Damon’s personal endorsement, combined with his extensive experience in home entertaining products, makes this review a must-watch for anyone looking to enhance their outdoor experiences without the hassle of mosquitoes.

