SMX Awarded $8B ITSSS-2 BPA through the Federal Bureau of Investigation

HERNDON, Va., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a prime contract, Information Technology Supplies and Support Services (ITSSS-2), to enhance and continue its support for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). ITSSS-2 is a multiple-award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ), blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with an estimated ceiling value of $8 Billion and a potential 8-year contract length.

FBI ITSSS-2 serves as a cornerstone in the Federal Bureau of Investigation's mission to safeguard the nation's digital infrastructure against ever evolving cyber threats. Under the FBI ITSSS-2 contract, SMX will deliver a comprehensive suite of IT support services, including cybersecurity solutions, software development, network engineering, and IT infrastructure support.

"SMX is proud to continue to partner with the FBI in its mission to protect our national security interests," said Laura Braksator, SMX Chief Growth Officer. "We are committed to leveraging our expertise and capabilities to deliver transformative solutions that enable the FBI to maintain a resilient and secure IT environment."

This award reaffirms SMX's position as a leader in enterprise IT services and underscores its continued commitment to support critical mission needs. SMX looks forward to partnering closely with the FBI to deliver essential and impactful IT services for the next 8 years. ITSSS-2 is available for use by all Department of Justice components.

SMX is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients.