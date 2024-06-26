Elevai Labs Inc. Subsidiary, Elevai Skincare to Debut Upcoming New Product Line at The Aesthetic Show 2024

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., (NASDAQ: ELAB) a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, is excited to announce Elevai Skincare’s participation in The Aesthetic Show, taking place on June 27-30, 2024 at the Wynn Las Vegas. The company will be showcasing its latest advancements at Booth #511 and unveiling the next generation of its groundbreaking stem cell exosome products.



Jordan R. Plews, PhD, the CEO and Co-Founder of Elevai Skincare, will lead a highly anticipated presentation to introduce an innovative new product line. Joining Dr. Plews will be distinguished guest speaker Keshav Singh, PhD, a renowned scientist and inventor of one of the key active ingredients used in Elevai's new products.

Event Details:

Date: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 Location: The Aesthetic Show, Las Vegas

The Aesthetic Show, Las Vegas Booth Number: 511

511 Presentation Time: 3:30 PM

About Jordan R. Plews, PhD: Dr. Jordan R. Plews is the Co-founder and CEO of Elevai Skincare. He completed his postdoctoral and business school training at Stanford University and holds degrees in Biochemical Engineering & Bioprocess Development, and Stem Cell Research & Molecular Biology from the UK.

His research has been widely published in respected journals, including Nature Methods and the Journal of Cellular and Molecular Medicine. Dr. Plews has a distinguished career in stem cells and regenerative medicine, focusing on stem cell-based solutions for injury and degenerative diseases, before pivoting into aesthetics.

About Keshav Singh, PhD: Dr. Singh is one of the world’s top five mitochondrial scientists, with time spent at Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Roswell Park Cancer Institute, and now Harbert Professor of Genetics and Director of the Cancer Genetics Program at UAB. He Co-Founded Yuva Biosciences, a regenerative medicine company that is developing the next generation of therapeutics to target aging and related illnesses through ground-breaking mitochondrial science Dr. Keshav also founded the journal Mitochondrion and the Mitochondria Research and Medicine Society, and has authored over 100 publications and 3 books.

About Elevai Labs, Inc.

Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) specializes in medical aesthetics and biopharmaceutical drug development, focusing on innovations for skin aesthetics and treatments tied to obesity and metabolic health. Driven by a commitment to scientific research, we aim to transform personal health and beauty. For more information, please visit www.elevailabs.com.

About Elevai Skincare

Elevai Skincare Inc., an Elevai Labs company, is a medical aesthetics company developing and commercializing cutting-edge physician-dispensed skin and hair care applications. Elevai develops cosmetic products for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging novel proprietary science-backed technologies, including its stem cell exosome technology

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “potential,” “would” and “future” or similar expressions such as “look forward” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. These and other risks are described more fully in Elevai’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 29, 2024, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact

Makenzie Mann

contact@elevailabs.com

Investor Relations

IR@elevailabs.com