Teladoc Health, Inc. Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com

The complaint alleges that on February 20, 2024, Teladoc announced its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The announcement disclosed that Teladoc had experienced substantially less growth than previously forecasted. The Company also disclosed that it was expecting decreased revenue for its BetterHelp segment, an online counseling service. Analysts attributed this trend to BetterHelp’s market saturation and increased advertising costs causing a rise the cost of customer acquisitions.

Following the release of the earnings report, TDOC shares fell $4.85/share, or 23.6%, overnight.

