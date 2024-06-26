More Casual Workplaces are Here to Stay, Giving Competitive Edge to Companies That Embrace Them

Employers Increasingly Lenient on Attire and Cell Phone Usage

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rules and etiquette of workplaces are shifting to align with the times and desires of employees, and companies that provide a more casual workplace have a competitive edge, according to a newly released Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.



Two-thirds of Canadian hiring decision-makers (65%) say workplace etiquette that was not acceptable three years ago is now acceptable.

Around 2 in 5 companies say it was important five years ago to have dress code guidelines (43%) and to adhere to that dress code (40%), but only around a quarter feel this holds true today (27% and 25% respectively). In addition, employers say it is less crucial today to refrain from taking personal calls at work (32% today, compared to 38% five years ago) and utilize formal business communications (28% compared to 36% five years ago).

However, some workplace practices remain and have increased in importance in the post-pandemic workplace. Among the leading workplace practices that have seen greater need for adherence: arriving at work and meetings on time (69% compared to 58% five years ago), keeping a clean workspace (62% compared to 51% five years ago) and greeting coworkers (52% compared to 46% five years ago).

But as workplace culture and etiquette evolves, half of hiring decision-makers (51%) say it is confusing for employees to know what is and is not acceptable because so much has changed.

Job Seeker Perspective

The vast majority of Canadian job seekers (83%) believe a more casual workplace contributes to higher performing employees. This sentiment is found highest with Millennials (90%) and Gen Z (82%), compared to Gen X (74 %) and Boomers (79%).

Like Canadian hiring decision-makers, two-thirds of job seekers (65%) agree that workplace etiquette that was not acceptable five years ago is acceptable now.

Job seekers say having a dress code is less important now (33%) than five years ago (54%). In addition, refraining from personal calls at work is no longer seen as important (43% compared to 56% five years ago), as is using formal business communication (36% compared to 53% five years ago).

Job seekers agree though that some workplace behaviours have become more important in the past five years, such as arriving on time for work and meetings (78% compared to 68% five years ago), keeping a tidy workspace (64% compared to 60% five years ago) and greeting coworkers (63% compared to 56% five years ago).

“In a tight labour market, perks like a more casual dress code are simple to implement and can have a significant impact on recruiting and retention,” said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. “Some values, however, like punctuality and workspace cleanliness should remain important to respect colleagues’ valuable time and mutual space.”

